Quantum Unveils 1U DXi T-Series All-Flash Models With 480TB Capacity

Quantum Corporation QMCO has unveiled two new high-capacity models in its all-flash DXi T-Series data protection line: the DXi T-10-240 and DXi T-10-480. These models represent the industry's first 1U high-performance deduplication appliances offering up to 480 TB of raw NVMe capacity.

These systems deliver faster backups, ultra-rapid data recovery and notable reductions in rack space usage, power consumption and management complexity, designed to help organizations protect more data using less physical space.

What Do These New Models Offer?

The DXi T-10-240 and T-10-480 leverage high-speed NVMe flash and Quantum’s proven inline deduplication technology, engineered for high-performance environments that do not require a full-scale data center. They offer enhanced data resilience by speeding up backup and restore operations while achieving data reduction ratios of up to 70:1. These features make them particularly effective for ransomware protection, DevOps workflows with frequent backup cycles and space-constrained edge deployments where power and time are limited resources.

The new models are built to scale alongside growing data needs without causing disruption or incurring unforeseen costs. Quantum’s flexible, software-based pay-as-you-grow licensing model allows customers to activate only the capacity they need initially and expand in increments of 15 TB or 30 TB over time. This approach eliminates the need for forklift upgrades or system downtime, while also enabling predictable budgeting.

Quantum Corporation Price and Consensus

Quantum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quantum Corporation Quote

Additionally, the new DXi T-Series models seamlessly integrate with Quantum’s broader data protection ecosystem. They can act as a high-speed landing zone for daily backups and virtual machine recovery, with replication or tiering to a DXi 9200 hybrid system for large-scale, on-premises data retention. Long-term backups can be securely kept in Quantum’s ActiveScale object storage or Scalar tape libraries, offering immutability, air-gapped protection and cloud-scale durability—all within a unified Quantum environment.

Quantum highlighted that recovery speed is crucial during cyber incidents, and customers have embraced the all-flash DXi appliances for that reason. With the launch of the DXi T-10-240 and T-10-480, Quantum has quadrupled the usable capacity of its T-Series in the same compact 1U form factor. At the same time, the company has maintained affordability and flexibility through its software-based capacity activation.

QMCO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have jumped 4.6% in the past year against the Computer-Storage Devices industry's decline of 16.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Teradata Corporation TDC, NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. TDC and NTGR sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Teradata’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 24.63%. In the last reported quarter, TDC delivered an earnings surprise of 15.79%. Its shares have decreased 39.1% in the past year.

NETGEAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 179.12%. In the last reported quarter, NTGR delivered an earnings surprise of 105.71%. Its shares have surged 85.8% in the past year.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.93%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 61.29%. Its shares have surged 140.3% in the past year.

