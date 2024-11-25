Quantum Stocks Surge as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Launches Quantum Embark Program

Quantum computing stocks, including D-Wave Quantum (QBTS), Quantum Corp (QMCO), and Quantum Computing (QUBT), were on an upswing in trading on Monday after tech giant Amazon (AMZN) announced its advisory program, Quantum Embark.

What Is AMZN’s Quantum Embark Program?

Building on this momentum, Amazon’s Quantum Embark is an educational program designed to guide users through the fundamentals of quantum computing. Quantum computing uses quantum mechanics to solve complex problems that can be difficult to address even with the most powerful supercomputers. By leveraging AWS’s existing quantum-computing service, Amazon Braket, the program offers up to three modules tailored to introduce participants to quantum computing with context, guidance, and practical expertise.

To kick off, Quantum Embark will begin with a Use Case Discovery module, where users can identify how the technology could address existing business challenges. In addition, the program features two more modules: Technical Enablement and Deep Dive, which will allow participants to further their understanding. Notably, the program will operate on a flexible pay-as-you-go model, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

What Is the Best Quantum Stock to Buy?

For investors interested in quantum computing stocks, we have compared three stocks using the TipRanks Stocks Comparison tool. This comparison shows that analysts are bullish on QBTS stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating.

