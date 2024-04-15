Quantum (QMCO) Unveils Cutting-Edge Filesharing Technology

Quantum Corporation QMCO recently included a cutting-edge filesharing technology to its Myriad and StorNext solution, featuring advanced server message block (SMB) based cross-platform file service.



The state-of-the-art technology is available as part of QMCO’s broadened collaboration with Tuxera. Based in Finland, Tuxera is a software company that specializes in providing quality-assured file systems, flash management, data access and network software.



The modern file service technology is likely to address potential enterprise and content creation workflow requirements of StorNext users. Its integration with Myriad as a first-class protocol facilitates a wide range of cross-platform file sharing.



The technology, when combined with Quantum’s integration of NVMe-oF TCP and NVMe-oF RDMA (advanced Ethernet-based connection technologies), will aid QMCO in offering an end-to-end unstructured data and AI platform in software and appliance options. It will also deliver cost density option to clients while migrating from Fibre Channel-based systems.



The integration with Tuxera's SMB filesharing technology, Fusion File Share, enhances file service performance, encompassing enterprise-grade stability features such as SMB Direct RDMA, SMB scale-out, SMB Multichannel, SMB witness protocol and persistent file handles.



QMCO will offer an “installation upgrade option” for new and existing StorNext clients to address the demands of big teams of macOS, Windows and Linux clients, serving bigger files with efficiency and boosting the performance of their applications.



The SMB capabilities shall be made available to both StorNext and Myriad early access customers in the second quarter of 2024. Among these, StorNext customers will be able to purchase the solution in the third quarter as a turnkey Quantum Professional Services bundle having full-service installation, configuration and management. All Myriad customers will be able to generally access the features in the third quarter.



QMCO is a leading provider of end-to-end data management solutions. Its expertise ranges from offering solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. It caters to leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research and industrial technology verticals.



QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of QMCO have lost 52.6% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 162.4%.



Pinterest PINS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.

Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A.





