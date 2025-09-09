Quantum Pact: NVIDIA, Honeywell Raise Stakes for IonQ, Rigetti, D-Wave

NVIDIA’s NVDA latest move into quantum computing through a landmark investment in Honeywell HON-backed Quantinuum has jolted the sector, instantly lifting its profile among investors. Following the Sept. 4 announcement, the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) rallied 2.3% as of yesterday.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For public pure-plays like IonQ IONQ, Rigetti Computing RGTI and D-Wave Quantum QBTS, this development brings both opportunity and pressure. On the one hand, it sparks renewed investor attention and potential capital flows into the space. On the other hand, it raises the bar for technological execution and commercial traction. Let’s delve deeper.

NVIDIA, Honeywell Pact: Funding Surge Accelerates Fault-Tolerant Quantum Push

On Sept. 4, 2025, Honeywell announced that its quantum computing arm, Quantinuum, completed an approximately $600 million equity capital raise at a $10 billion pre-money valuation. Key new investors include Quanta Computer, NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm) and QED Investors, alongside follow-on investments from existing backers such as JPMorgan Chase, Mitsui, Amgen, Cambridge Quantum Holdings, Serendipity Capital and Honeywell itself.

The new funding will help Quantinuum speed up its work in quantum computing, including the launch of its next-generation system, Helios, expected later this year. The company is also working toward building universal, fault-tolerant quantum systems. In addition, Quantinuum has strengthened its role as a founding partner in NVIDIA’s Accelerated Quantum Research Center and is expanding global partnerships in places such as New Mexico, Qatar and Singapore.

NVIDIA's $600 Million Bet Sparks Momentum or Pressure for Pure Plays?

Stock Comparison Since NVDA-HON Deal



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IonQ: It recently announced a major strategic milestone through the acquisition of U.K. quantum startup Oxford Ionics in a deal valued at approximately $1.075 billion. This move bolsters IonQ’s trapped-ion technology roadmap by integrating chip-scale ion-trap expertise. NVIDIA’s backing of Quantinuum, also a trapped-ion player, intensifies the race, raising competitive pressure. For IonQ, this could attract more investor attention but also forces the company to deliver commercial results at a pace that keeps it in step with this well-funded rival.

IONQ, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, dipped 2.6% since the April 4 announcement. However, full-year 2025 earnings are projected to grow 37.8% on 115.1% revenue growth over 2024.

IonQ, Inc. Price and Consensus

IonQ, Inc. price-consensus-chart | IonQ, Inc. Quote

Rigetti: In the second quarter of 2025, Rigetti announced the general availability of its 36-qubit multi-chip quantum computer Cepheus-1-36Q, marking a key advancement toward scalable quantum systems. This underscores the company’s progress in superconducting architectures. NVIDIA’s investment in a trapped-ion leader doesn’t directly overlap with Rigetti’s technology but does shift capital and talent competition toward better-funded rivals.

RGTI, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, has edged up 0.2% since the NVDA-HON announcement. Meanwhile, full-year 2025 earnings are projected to grow 86.1% on a 19.7% revenue dip.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rigetti Computing, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rigetti Computing, Inc. Quote

D-Wave: Its second-quarter 2025 results highlight a 42% year-over-year increase in revenues with a 92% jump in bookings. This increase in bookings validates that annealing and hybrid quantum solutions already have customers ready to pay for the solutions. NVIDIA’s move to fund Quantinuum’s gate-model roadmap underscores long-term competition, but it also lifts the quantum sector’s profile, potentially drawing more enterprises to explore D-Wave’s optimization-focused offerings.

QBTS, also carrying a Zacks Rank #3, has gained 0.9% since April 4. Meanwhile, full-year 2025 earnings are projected to grow 68% on a 181.5% revenue increase over 2024. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. Price and Consensus

D-Wave Quantum Inc. price-consensus-chart | D-Wave Quantum Inc. Quote

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

