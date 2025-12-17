Quantum Leap in 2026? IONQ & RGTI in the Lead, QUBT Lags

Quantum computing has moved from speculative R&D toward commercial pathways in 2025, and industry forecasts now show material upside over the next decade. Many market research firms are seeing the quantum computing market to be worth in low single-digit billions in 2025. While Markets and Markets projects growth from about $3.52 billion in 2025 to $20.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 41.8%, McKinsey’s 2025 Quantum Technology Monitor estimates that the combined market for quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum sensing could reach up to about $97 billion worldwide by 2035 under the current scenario.

McKinsey also notes that, depending on adoption, investment and technological progress, the quantum technology market growth shows no signs of slowing. The company predicts that by 2040, the total quantum technology market could reach $198 billion.

Here we discuss two pure-play quantum computing stocks, IonQ IONQ and Rigetti Computing RGTI, with strong 2026 growth prospects tied to a potential quantum leap, while also flagging Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT because of the challenges that could make it less attractive going into 2026.

Federal Investment in Quantum R&D Behind an Upcoming Quantum Leap in 2026

A major fiscal tailwind for quantum computing firms and the broader quantum ecosystem in the United States has been sustained by federal investment in research infrastructure. On Nov. 4, 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced approximately $625 million in funding to renew its five National Quantum Information Science (QIS) Research Centers. This funding, part of the National Quantum Initiative framework, supports fundamental science and technology development across quantum computing, networking and sensing and brings together national labs, universities and industry collaborators to accelerate innovation.

We believe the DOE’s renewed QIS centers will help ensure that key hardware, materials and systems-engineering breakthroughs developed in national labs and academic-industry partnerships are positioned to transition into early commercial deployments. This, in a way, will support the industry’s expectation of a more visible quantum leap in applied capabilities beginning around 2026.

Monetary Policy Developments Also Matter

On Dec. 10, 2025, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cut the target federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.50%–3.75%, marking the third consecutive rate reduction in 2025 and bringing policy rates to their lowest level in roughly three years. The move, widely anticipated by markets, reflected a shift away from the restrictive monetary stance of early 2024–25 toward a more neutral posture amid cooling inflation and signs of labor-market softening. Equity markets responded positively, while bond yields declined. According to the Fed’s December statement, economic activity had moderated and downside employment risks had increased, justifying the cut despite inflation remaining above target.

By easing financial conditions heading into 2026, the Fed’s shift supports longer investment horizons and improved capital availability for deep-tech development. This backdrop is an important enabler as quantum hardware programs move beyond extended R&D cycles toward more visible performance benchmarks and early commercialization milestones or a potential quantum leap.

Quantum Stocks Likely to Gain in 2026

IonQ: In October 2025, IonQ published a landmark result. It achieved two-qubit gate fidelities above 99.99% using its trapped-ion control stack. This tangible, peer-reviewable advance lowers error-correction overhead and strengthens IonQ’s case for early commercial advantage. For 2026, IonQ highlighted a roadmap focused on scaling system performance, expanding cloud and enterprise partnerships and converting growing bookings into recurring revenues. The company emphasized that continued improvements in fidelity, algorithmic performance and customer access through major cloud platforms are central to its strategy, positioning IonQ to capitalize on the anticipated quantum leap of 2026 as early commercial use cases begin to broaden.

IONQ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is expected to record earnings growth of 66.2% in 2026 on revenue growth of 68.9%. Based on short-term price targets offered by 10 analysts, IONQ’s average price target represents an increase of 61.9% from the last closing price of $46.07.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Rigetti: Looking into 2026, Rigetti emphasizes a clear technology roadmap and continued investment in execution. The company, during its third-quarter 2025 announcement, noted that it expects to deploy a 150-plus qubit system with improved median two-qubit gate fidelity (99.7%) by the end of 2026, following the delivery of its 100+ qubit system in 2025. Management also highlighted its strong cash position (over $600 million in cash and investments) as a foundation to fund R&D and roadmap execution without reliance on dilutive financing. Strategic partnerships, government contracts and hybrid quantum-classical integration efforts are positioned to support scaling efforts through 2026 as the company works toward broader commercialization of its QCaaS offerings.

RGTI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to witness earnings growth of 75.9% in 2026 on revenue growth of 185.6%. Based on short-term price targets offered by seven analysts, Rigetti’s average price target represents an increase of 65.8% from the last closing price of $23.53.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Stock With Higher Near-Term Risks Than Peers

Quantum Computing: High volatility and execution risks are concerning for the stock. QUBT’s recent quarterly results flagged widening losses, restructuring and investor concern about near-term revenue scale and margins. For investors seeking exposure in 2026, QUBT’s near-term risks remain high because the company continues to generate minimal revenues relative to operating expenses, relies heavily on capital market activity to fund operations and lacks clear visibility into scalable commercial adoption compared with better-capitalized peers.

QUBT is expected to report no earnings growth in 2026. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.