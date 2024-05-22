Quantum Graphite in Cutting-Edge Energy Storage Leap

Quantum Graphite Ltd (AU:QGL) has released an update.

Quantum Graphite Ltd has announced that its joint venture partner, Sunlands Energy Co., has been granted a U.S. patent for innovative Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Graphite Cell technology, crucial for long-duration energy storage and key to energy sector decarbonization. These cells are integral to transforming coal-fired generators and enhancing grid network capabilities, offering a unique solution for emissions-free electricity generation. With the U.S. energy storage market expected to double in the next five years, this patent solidifies Quantum Graphite’s stake in a rapidly expanding industry.

