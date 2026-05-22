Quantum ETF (QTUM) Hits New 52-Week High

Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has skyrocketed 79.89% from its 52-week low price of $83.24 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might head.

QTUM in Focus

The underlying BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index consists of a modified equal-weighted portfolio of the companies whose products or services are predominantly tied to the development of quantum computing and machine learning technology. The product charges 0.40% in annual fees (see: all Technology ETFs).

Why the Move?

Quantum computing funds are drawing renewed investor attention after reports that the Trump administration will provide grants to nine quantum computing firms, signaling increased government commitment to the sector. The move reflects the accelerating importance of quantum technology, which is gaining momentum among investors due to its transformative potential and national security relevance.

More Gains Ahead?

QTUM might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 80.94 (per Barchart.com), which hints at a rally.

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Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.