Quantum Enablers Set for 2026 Breakout: AMD, AVGO, TER in Focus

Quantum enablers are well positioned to emerge as attractive investment opportunities in 2026 as quantum computing shifts from pure research toward early commercial use cases. Although fully fault-tolerant quantum systems remain several years away, capital spending and enterprise interest are already accelerating in the hardware, materials, electronics, software tools and security layers that support today’s quantum development.

This creates a favorable setup for investors: enablers can capture near-term revenues and earnings growth now, while retaining meaningful upside as quantum adoption expands over time. As markets increasingly look ahead to scalable quantum applications, stocks tied to this enabling ecosystem such as Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Broadcom AVGO and Teradyne TER may experience valuation re-rating and stronger capital inflows, making 2026 a timely window for investors to closely evaluate leading quantum enablers with strong balance sheets, diversified revenue streams and clear exposure to long-term quantum growth.

Let’s delve deeper.

Quantum Enablers: Clearer Revenue Visibility With Lower Risk

In 2026, the outlook for quantum enablers is supported by verifiable growth in adjacent, revenue-generating markets that are scaling faster than core quantum hardware sales. A key driver is post-quantum cryptography, where market research from Global Growth Insights estimates the segment expanding from approximately $810 million in 2025 to over $1.1 billion in 2026, reflecting accelerating adoption by governments, financial institutions and critical-infrastructure operators preparing for quantum-era security risks.

It also projects the market to grow at a high-30% compound annual growth rate over the next decade, making it one of the earliest commercial beneficiaries of quantum awareness.

At the broader ecosystem level, McKinsey & Company estimates that total revenues across quantum computing, communication and sensing reached roughly $650–750 million in 2024 and are expected to exceed $1 billion by 2025, signaling a transition from research-led activity toward early commercialization. Importantly for investors, McKinsey notes that a significant share of this revenue accrues to the enabling layers, including semiconductors, cybersecurity software, systems integration and hybrid classical-quantum infrastructure rather than to pure-play quantum hardware vendors.

This revenue mix fortifies the view that quantum enablers offer greater earnings visibility and lower execution risk in 2026, while maintaining long-term upside as quantum technologies mature.

Three Quantum Enablers in Our Radar for 2026 Gain

Advanced Micro Devices continues to position itself as a quantum enabler through strategic partnerships and its core compute technologies. In August 2025, AMD and IBM IBM announced a collaboration to develop quantum-centric supercomputing architectures, combining AMD’s high-performance CPUs, GPUs and adaptive SoCs with IBM’s quantum systems to enable hybrid classical-quantum workflows, a key requirement for early practical use cases before fault-tolerant machines arrive. AMD’s presence in quantum-adjacent high-performance computing supports measurable near-term revenues while expanding its addressable market as enterprises invest in quantum readiness.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is expected to report earnings growth of 60.4% on revenue growth of 27.9% in 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Broadcom In 2025, introduced its Brocade Gen 8 Fibre Channel portfolio, including the X8 Directors and G820 switches, described by Broadcom as the industry’s first 128G Fibre Channel platforms with built-in quantum-safe cryptography, designed to protect mission-critical SAN environments from future quantum decryption threats. Broadcom also launched Emulex Secure Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters, which implement hardware-based post-quantum cryptography and zero-trust encryption to secure data-in-motion without performance degradation. These solutions are explicitly aligned with emerging security standards such as CNSA 2.0, NIS 2 and DORA, enabling enterprises and government customers to modernize infrastructure in anticipation of quantum risks.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock is expected to report earnings growth of 41.5% on revenue growth of 42.1% in 2026.

Broadcom Inc. Price and Consensus

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

Teradyne is a quantum enabler, providing precision test and measurement solutions for semiconductor, photonics and quantum hardware. In 2025, its acquisition of Quantifi Photonics strengthened its PIC testing portfolio, supporting optical interconnects in hybrid computing and emerging quantum systems. Teradyne’s wafer probe and high-volume test systems deliver infrastructure for scaling next-generation quantum and AI/HPC devices, generating current revenue while enabling enterprise adoption. These capabilities position Teradyne to benefit from growing demand for high-precision test solutions in 2026, giving investors exposure to the quantum ecosystem without relying on speculative quantum hardware sales.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock is expected to report earnings growth of 43.9% on revenue growth of 22.2% in 2026. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

