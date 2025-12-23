Quantum Enablers Poised for 40% Plus Growth in 2026: INTC, AVGO & TER

The pure quantum hardware sector, featuring companies like IonQ and D-Wave, has garnered significant attention. These firms have made tangible progress, securing government contracts, enterprise pilots and cloud integrations. Analysts characterize these pure plays as long-term prospects with growth potential but not guaranteed near-term earnings drivers for 2026.

However, this does not mean that quantum offers no near-term investment opportunity. Instead, the more compelling path lies in quantum enablers - companies already generating revenues today by supplying the infrastructure, semiconductors, testing tools, cloud platforms and security frameworks required for quantum adoption at scale.

So, if the goal is to participate in quantum’s growth story with measurable financial outcomes in 2026, it makes sense to look beyond the flagship hardware makers and toward the ecosystem enabling quantum adoption today.

Here in this article, we have discussed three such quantum computing enablers, Intel INTC, Broadcom AVGO and Teradyne TER, which are projected to report more than 40% earnings growth in 2026.

The Enabler Advantage: Real Revenues, Not Future Promises

At present, several established semiconductor and enterprise technology companies are positioned to benefit from quantum development while being simultaneously projected to report solid earnings growth in 2026.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD, for example, is collaborating with IBM on hybrid high-performance computing and quantum workloads, leveraging its CPUs and accelerators within quantum-adjacent systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMD suggests roughly 58% earnings growth in 2026, driven primarily by data center demand rather than speculative quantum revenues.

Post-Quantum Cryptography: Demand is Already Here

Perhaps the most immediate quantum-linked opportunity lies in post-quantum cryptography. Governments and enterprises are racing to secure data against future quantum decryption risks, often referred to as “Q-Day.” Industry research and regulatory guidance increasingly emphasize early migration to quantum-resilient encryption standards.

SEALSQ Corp. illustrates this trend. The company has commercialized secure chips with embedded post-quantum cryptography and expanded partnerships in defense and critical infrastructure, demonstrating real-world adoption rather than experimental pilots. The stock is projected to report 66.7% earnings growth in 2026.

In 2025, Lockheed Martin LMT advanced its role as a quantum enabler by moving quantum technologies closer to real defense applications, including a U.S. Department of Defense Innovation Unit contract to prototype a quantum-enabled inertial navigation system (QuINS) that can operate without GPS, in partnership with Q-CTRL and AOSense. The stock is projected to report 34.8% earnings growth in 2026.

2025 Stock Comparison of Quantum Enablers



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

3 Quantum Computing Enablers With Strong Growth Potential

Intel: Its positioning as a quantum enabler rests on continued progress in scaling qubit counts and improving device performance using its legacy CMOS manufacturing infrastructure. By applying its 300 mm fabrication techniques to silicon spin qubits, Intel expects to incrementally increase qubit connectivity and fidelity, essential steps toward larger, more uniform qubit arrays while refining control and interconnect technologies. Continued collaboration with research institutions in 2026 should further accelerate collective understanding of qubit behavior and materials interface challenges, helping Intel contribute to the broader quantum ecosystem even as commercial fault-tolerant systems remain on a multi-year horizon.

Intel, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, is expected to report earnings growth of 83.4% in 2026 on revenue growth of 3.3%. The stock has skyrocketed 81.4% in 2025.

Broadcom: In 2025, Broadcom strengthened its position as a quantum enabler by embedding post-quantum cryptography (PQC) into enterprise networking and storage products, turning future quantum security risks into near-term demand. The company rolled out quantum-safe Fibre Channel and SAN solutions, including Emulex secure host bus adapters and Brocade Gen 8 Fibre Channel platforms, which integrate PQC and 256-bit encryption to protect data in motion across mission-critical infrastructure.

In 2026, Broadcom is positioned to benefit from rising demand for quantum-resilient infrastructure, driven by regulatory mandates such as CNSA 2.0, NIS2 and DORA and growing AI-led data center workloads, enabling quantum-linked growth without dependence on commercial quantum computers.

Broadcom, a Zacks Rank #3 stock, is expected to report earnings growth of 42.5% in fiscal 2026 (ending October 2026) on revenue growth of 44.8%. The stock has gained 47.3% in 2025.

Teradyne: In 2025, Teradyne strengthened its role as a quantum enabler by expanding its photonics and semiconductor test capabilities, highlighted by its acquisition of Quantifi Photonics, a specialist in photonic integrated circuit (PIC) testing.

The deal enhances Teradyne’s ability to deliver scalable PIC test solutions essential for optical interconnects used in high-performance and hybrid computing systems. Teradyne also introduced a high-volume, double-sided wafer probe test cell for silicon photonics with ficonTEC, supporting advanced electro-optical testing. These investments position Teradyne to benefit from rising demand for photonics, AI infrastructure, and high-performance computing test solutions, which underpin future quantum-adjacent ecosystems.

Teradyne, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, is expected to report earnings growth of nearly 45% in 2026 on revenue growth of 22%. The stock has gained 56.7% in 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

