Quantum Corporation Amends Credit and Issues Warrants

Quantum Corporation recently amended its credit agreements and issued new stock warrants. On May 24, 2024, they secured an amendment that waived certain financial covenant tests and potential defaults related to restating their historical financial statements, providing the company with more flexibility. Concurrently, the company issued warrants allowing lenders to buy 2 million shares at $0.46 each, with provisions for adjustments and a choice between cash or net issuance for payment upon exercise. These moves are significant for investors as they reflect Quantum Corporation’s financial maneuvering and potential dilution of common stock value.

