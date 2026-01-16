Quantum Corp. (QMCO) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Quantum Corp. QMCO shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $7.91. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price comes on the heels of the announcement of preliminary results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. QMCO expects revenues of $72.7 million, which is above the guided range of $67 million (+/- $2 million). Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses are expected to be $26.9 million, within the guided range ($25 million, plus or minus $2 million). GAAP gross margin is projected to be 38%. It will report full results by mid-February 2026.

Quantum offers wide-ranging data management solutions. QMCO’s flagship solutions, ActiveScale, Myriad and the Scalar Tape libraries, deliver industry-leading price-performance and scalability, supporting hyperscalers and long-term archive strategies.

This computer storage device maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +44.4%. Revenues are expected to be $66.7 million, down 8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Quantum Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on QMCO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Quantum Corp. is a member of the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry. One other stock in the same industry, Teradata (TDC), finished the last trading session 1% higher at $30.9. TDC has returned 2.4% over the past month.

Teradata's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.4% over the past month to $0.55. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +3.8%. Teradata currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

