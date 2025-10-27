Quantum Computing Stocks D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti Talk With Trump Administration About Equity Stakes. Is It Time to Buy?

Key Points

The Trump administration is reportedly in discussions with quantum computing companies D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti about taking an equity stake in exchange for federal funding.

Grand View Research estimates businesses will spend 600 times more on cloud computing (versus quantum computing) in 2030.

D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti burned between two and six times as much cash as they earned in revenue during the past year, and all three stocks trade at absurdly expensive valuations.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

The Trump administration has already taken a stake in Intel and three minerals companies, and it recently turned its attention to quantum computing. The Commerce Department is reportedly in talks with D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) about the government receiving an equity position in exchange for funding, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Should you buy the stocks?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Quantum computing may be a decade away (or more) from mainstream utility

Quantum computers cannot speed up everyday computing tasks, but they can solve some problems that would be very time-consuming (if not impossible) for classical computers. For instance, quantum computers are particularly good at optimizing processes with many complex variables, which has use cases across drug discovery, finance, materials science, and supply chain management.

However, quantum computing is still experimental and most organizations would get little (if any) value from the technology today. Quantum computers are not only expensive, but also difficult to scale and limited by high error rates. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently said practical applications are at least five to 10 years away, and he compared the state of the industry to artificial intelligence in the 2010s.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has made similar comments, estimating commercially useful quantum computers could be two decades away. Investors should consider this context: The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $2.4 trillion by 2030, but the quantum computing industry will be worth just $4 billion (600 times less), according to Grand View Research.

Valuations across the quantum computing industry are sky-high

D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti are deeply unprofitable. Over the past year, the first two companies burned twice as much cash as they earned in revenue, and Rigetti burned six times as much cash. The other problem is their valuations. All three stocks trade at price-to-sales (PS) ratios that are nonsensical when compared to forecasted sales growth.

D-Wave Quantum currently trades at 500 time sales. Wall Street expects sales to grow at 57% annually to reach $109 million in 2028. If that happens, the stock would still trade at 103 times sales even with no share price appreciation.

IonQ currently trades at 340 times sales. Wall Street expects sales to grow at 90% annually to reach $492 million in 2028. If that happens, the stock would still trade at 36 times sales even with no share price appreciation.

Rigetti Computing current trades at 1,590 times sales. Wall Street expects sales to grow at 90% annually to reach $75 million in 2028. If that happens, the stock would still trade at 168 times sales even with no share price appreciation.

Here is context for those valuations: Currently, 498 stocks in the S&P 500 have PS multiples below 35. That means D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti would still be very expensive three-plus years from now even if their stock prices stay the same. And even that disappointing outcome is contingent upon these companies meeting very high expectations on Wall Street.

Better buying opportunities will likely to arise in the future

Quantum computing promises to be a transformative technology. But with mainstream use cases still several years away and valuations inflated across the industry, D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti are almost certainly in a bubble right now. The stocks may keep climbing in the near term, especially if the Trump administration takes a stake, but a major crash is almost unavoidable at some point.

Anecdotally, Nvidia dominates the artificial intelligence infrastructure market today, but its share price dropped more than 50% on three separate occasions during the last 15 years. All three crashes were fantastic buying opportunities in hindsight. So, investors who want exposure to quantum computing should wait for a similar opportunity with D-Wave, IonQ, and/or Rigetti.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $590,357!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,748!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.