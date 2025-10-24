Quantum Computing Stocks Are on Fire: 3 to Watch Right Now

Quantum computing stocks have erupted in recent months, with several names doubling or even tripling in value as speculative momentum grips the market. The rally isn’t tied to a single catalyst but fueled by surging investor enthusiasm, short-covering, and a growing belief that the industry is nearing its commercial breakthrough. The technology’s promise of revolutionizing drug discovery, cryptography, and artificial intelligence has reignited excitement, even as most companies remain largely pre-revenue.

It’s been a classic high-risk, high-reward setup, with early believers and speculators being rewarded handsomely even though commercialization and sector-wide profitability remain significantly distant.

Given the recent hype and momentum, let’s look at three quantum names leading the charge: Rigetti Computing, BTQ Technologies, and Churchill Capital Corp X.

Rigetti: The High-Flying Quantum Pioneer

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) has been one of the most explosive quantum stocks in 2025, capturing retail traders’ attention with its massive volatility and momentum. Despite a recent 25% pullback from its 52-week high, the stock remains up roughly 183% year-to-date and more than 4,500% over the past 12 months. A truly astounding surge for a company still in its early stages of commercialization.

However, the company’s fundamentals tell a different story. In Q2 2025, Rigetti reported $1.8 million in revenue, down 41.9% year-over-year, with net losses of $39.7 million. The company’s EPS of -5 cents slightly beat expectations, and it ended the quarter with $571.6 million in cash, thanks to a $350 million equity raise earlier this year.

At its current valuation of nearly $14 billion, Rigetti trades at over 1,700x sales, making it one of the most speculative names in the sector and market. For investors comfortable with volatility and extended timelines, Rigetti represents a pure-play bet on quantum computing scalability, but with recent insider selling, a degree of caution appears warranted.

BTQ Technologies: A Quantum Leap Into Cryptography

BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ: BTQ) has quickly become one of the market’s hottest new entrants following its Nasdaq debut in late September 2025, transitioning from OTC markets under the ticker BTQQF. The company focuses on post-quantum cryptography, developing security solutions that protect blockchain and digital infrastructure against future quantum decryption threats.

Shares have surged 281% year-to-date and 122% this month alone, driven by heavy retail speculation and growing interest in “quantum-proof” cybersecurity. Recently, BTQ made headlines after demonstrating “Bitcoin Quantum,” a post-quantum fork of Bitcoin using NIST-standardized ML-DSA signatures, completing a full transaction cycle and preparing for a Q4 testnet launch.

However, despite the hype, BTQ remains largely pre-revenue. For Q2, the company reported sales of approximately $47,000, down from about $65,000 a year ago. Net loss came in at roughly $1.4 million, compared to $1.2 million in the same period last year. While the company’s technological ambition is undeniable, its speculative valuation and lack of meaningful revenue make it a high-volatility play perhaps better suited for traders rather than long-term investors…at least for now.

Churchill Capital X and Infleqtion: A SPAC Bet on Quantum's Future

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) has emerged as one of the more credible gateways into quantum computing following its announced merger with Infleqtion, a pioneer in neutral-atom quantum systems. While CCCX itself is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), serving as a vehicle to take Infleqtion public, the deal, valued at $1.8 billion and expected to close in early 2026, would result in the merged company trading under a new ticker symbol, INFQ, on the Nasdaq.

Once completed, the business fundamentals and financial performance will reflect those of Infleqtion, not CCCX. This means that investors are effectively betting on Infleqtion’s long-term quantum opportunity rather than CCCX as a standalone entity.

Infleqtion already stands out in the quantum computing landscape. The company generated nearly $29 million in trailing 12-month revenue, growing at an impressive 80% CAGR. Its sales include quantum computers and advanced sensors to clients such as NASA, the U.K. government, and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). This tangible revenue base gives the future INFQ a level of credibility rarely seen in such an early-stage, speculative sector.

Notably, Citron Research recently called Infleqtion “far superior to Rigetti,” assigning a fair value estimate of $55 per share, while CCCX currently trades near $21. If the merger proceeds as planned, the new INFQ could represent one of the most balanced risk-reward profiles in the quantum arena.

