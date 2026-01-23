Key Points

Quantum computing may be the next big growth area in the world of technology.

Investors may buy shares of pure play quantum companies or tech giants involved in the field.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major investing theme in recent years -- but it isn't the only high-growth area advancing at a rapid pace. Quantum computing also has grabbed investors' attention as it could result in game-changing developments. This type of computing, relying on the rules of quantum mechanics, could solve problems that are out of reach today.

To get in on this hot technology, you could invest in pure play companies that specialize in this area, or you could go for a well-known tech giant that's added this technology to its repertoire. Either way, you could score a major win over the long term. And your choice should depend, in part, on your investment strategy. If you're an aggressive investor, you might buy shares of a pure play quantum company, but if you're cautious, an established tech powerhouse might be the best choice.

Now, let's take a look at the quantum computing stock smart investors are buying for 2026.

Many possible winners

As mentioned, there may be many winners in the field of quantum computing. But today, the smartest investors will include the following company in their portfolios for 2026 because this player offers them innovation as well as a great deal of security. I'm talking about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

You probably recognize this name for something that isn't linked to quantum computing. And that's Google Search. Alphabet is the owner of this, the world's most popular search engine, as well as web browser Google Chrome. This, through advertising across the platform, represents the company's primary source of revenue. And that's followed by Google Cloud, its cloud computing unit, which is seeing significant growth.

All of this means you can count on Alphabet to deliver enormous levels of revenue and profit -- well into the billions of dollars -- every year. It has the track record and long-term prospects to support this.

Addressing a major challenge

And in recent years, Alphabet has also put a focus on quantum computing. The company has developed its own chip, called Willow, and has even made significant progress. In late 2024, it introduced the chip and said Willow addressed the key challenge of errors in quantum computing. The chip reduces errors exponentially as quantum systems scale up.

Then, late last year, Alphabet demonstrated that quantum hardware could run an algorithm, with data verified to ensure that it's correct, and surpass the performance of a supercomputer.

As Alphabet continues to work on the goal of making quantum computers generally useful, we may expect more milestones to be reached in the quarters to come. And eventually, a victory in this area could result in a major new revenue driver.

This, along with Alphabet's earnings-generating businesses, makes it a smart buy today.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.