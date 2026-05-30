This Quantum Computing Stock Is the One the Smart Money Doesn't Want You to Find

Key Points

IonQ is embedding quantum networking directly into sovereign national security and communications infrastructure.

Government-backed quantum contracts create long-term, sticky revenue streams beyond speculative quantum hype cycles.

IonQ’s combination of quantum networking and computing positions it as a strategic defense technology provider.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

When most investors think about quantum computing, they picture labs in California or glossy slides at CES, or most recently, the Trump Administration's massive investment in the space. Quantum computing conversations tend to veer toward roadmaps, qubit counts, and charts that all end with "2030+." What they rarely picture is something far more concrete: governments already wiring quantum systems into their national security infrastructure.

That is the version of quantum IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is building.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The country-scale networks hiding in plain sight

Start in Romania. In February 2026, IonQ announced that its technology powers the Romanian National Quantum Communication Infrastructure (RoNaQCI) -- one of the largest terrestrial quantum key distribution networks in Europe. This is a nationwide backbone that links government ministries, critical infrastructure, hospitals, and research institutions with quantum-secure links built on IonQ's commercial quantum key distribution (QKD) systems.

A few months earlier, IonQ had already done something similar in Slovakia, deploying the country's first national quantum communication network in partnership with the Slovak Academy of Sciences. That project strengthens the country's defense posture and data sovereignty, and it ties directly into the broader EuroQCI initiative -- Europe's push to build a continentwide quantum-safe communications layer.

These are government contracts embedded in national infrastructure. They come with long timelines, wide moats, and a kind of stickiness that does not show up in a simple quantum computing label.

The sovereign angle: Who is really the customer?

Look at who pays for these networks. RoNaQCI is backed by European Union and national Romanian funding, channeled through a consortium that includes research institutes, telecom providers, and IonQ's subsidiary ID Quantique, which supplied all QKD systems for the project. Slovakia's network follows a similar pattern, with public money underwriting the build-out of a secure backbone that sits alongside classical infrastructure.

In 2025, IonQ completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in ID Quantique, the Geneva-based leader in quantum-safe networking and detection systems. That deal effectively gave IonQ a ready-made channel into sovereign and telecom customers stretching from Switzerland and Austria to South Korea, where SK Telecom is both a strategic partner and a long-standing IDQ client.

The U.S. side of the story is less visible by design. IonQ's own filings for Q1 2026 note that it has been selected to support work with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, as part of a broader push to bring quantum capabilities into critical national security programs. A separate April 2026 announcement highlighted a key photonic interconnect milestone -- linking two independent trapped-ion systems -- achieved in collaboration with federal and defense partners focused on scaling secure quantum networks.

Add those pieces together, and the picture shifts. IonQ's primary customers for its networking business are not start-ups or research labs. They are sovereign states and defense agencies making multidecade bets on how their communications will work in a world where classical encryption becomes vulnerable.

This narrative would be compelling on its own. IonQ is also moving its computing business into a different phase. Tempo, its latest trapped-ion system, reached an algorithmic qubit score of AQ 64, a level the company says marks the threshold at which real-world problems in optimization, logistics, and chemistry become tractable.In 2026, IonQ delivered its first commercial Tempo system, marking the shift from "time on a cloud machine" to "physical hardware delivered and installed for a paying customer."

The first of those customers is QuantumBasel, a Swiss innovation campus that extended its relationship with IonQ through the end of the decade and committed to deploying Tempo as part of its next-generation quantum facility. The deal builds on years of work with IonQ's earlier Forte systems and ties Tempo directly into European industrial R&D pipelines in materials, finance, and pharmaceuticals.

Why this looks like "smart money" behavior

Sovereign buyers behave differently from retail investors. They measure risk in decades and think in terms of strategic dependence, not quarter-to-quarter volatility. The Romanian and Slovak networks exist to protect government data, once large-scale quantum computers can break today's encryption. The Missile Defense Agency's work exists to understand and deploy quantum capabilities before adversaries do.

IonQ sits at the intersection of those priorities. It owns a quantum networking stack through ID Quantique. It builds trapped-ion computers that can plug into those networks. It works with telecoms and space partners to extend quantum security beyond national borders. And it does all of this as a single, integrated company that governments can hold accountable.

From the outside, the stock still often gets lumped in with "speculative quantum names" that live and die by qubit charts. From the inside, the customer list looks more like a who's who of entities that write checks long before retail investors hear about the projects they fund.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 30, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.