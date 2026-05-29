This Quantum Computing Stock Has a Secret Weapon Nobody on Wall Street Has Priced In

Key Points

Quantum computing's momentum is rising, making FormFactor a strong buy.

FormFactor enables quantum computing development by providing cryogenic wafer-level testing tools essential for superconducting and spin-based systems.

FormFactor already benefits from AI and semiconductor demand, with its quantum computing exposure offering underappreciated long-term upside potential.

10 stocks we like better than FormFactor ›

Over the last week, quantum computing stories have really started to gain some momentum again across both the news cycle and Wall Street, fueled in part by fresh government investments in the sector. But even with all the excitement, I think most of the attention still flows to whichever company announces the latest qubit milestone or lands a flashy cloud partnership, while one critical player remains largely overlooked: the company supplying the cold, unforgiving infrastructure that many superconducting and spin-based quantum computing systems literally cannot operate without. Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue » That company is FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM), and its secret weapon is simple: If you want to build many types of quantum computing hardware at scale, you almost need to test it on FormFactor gear first.

The lab that sits behind the qubits

FormFactor began life as a probe card company for semiconductor fabs. Over time, it built deep expertise in handling tiny, fragile devices with precision at high speed, a skill set that turns out to matter a great deal as you shrink classical chips down to individual quantum dies.

To run, many quantum computing devices require temperatures close to absolute zero and exquisite control over magnetic fields. FormFactor's cryogenic systems live inside that environment. Its HPD IQ3000 probe station, for example, provides a 4‑kelvin platform that lets researchers and hardware teams characterize superconducting qubits, single‑photon detectors, and other quantum structures right at the wafer or multichip level. Instead of packaging a device, wiring it up, cooling it for hours, and hoping it behaves, engineers can interrogate many devices in a single chill‑down cycle.

In a blog post titled "The Future of Quantum Computing Starts at the Die Level," FormFactor lays out why this matters: Yield will hinge on understanding the behavior of each quantum die early, rather than discovering design flaws only after full system assembly.

FormFactor's integration into quantum computing

One way to gauge a company's importance in a young field is to look at which players choose to align with it. Quantum computing hardware vendors and control‑electronics companies feature FormFactor systems in joint marketing and technical papers, framing them as reference platforms for device validation. Magnetics industry coverage has highlighted how FormFactor's cryogenic test lab enables customers to explore materials and designs that sit at the edge of what current tools can handle.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, in its broader work on quantum characterization, emphasizes that the ability to take device measurements under realistic conditions is a central bottleneck on the path to progress. FormFactor builds the literal tables, probes, and cryostats that labs wheel their experiments onto when they try to clear that bottleneck.

Crucially, this role gives FormFactor a vantage point that pure‑play quantum computing companies envy. Its engineers see a wide range of qubit designs, materials stacks, and packaging schemes. From that, they can tailor future generations of equipment to what seems promising, rather than betting on a single architecture. In a field that will see binary outcomes for many individual start-ups, that kind of diversified exposure is its own edge.

FormFactor is killing it year over year

To add to this, FormFactor's stock has surged by more than 300% over the last year as investors have come to realize that the company sits at the center of several powerful technology trends. Demand for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips and high-bandwidth memory has obviously helped drive record revenue and profits, but FormFactor's testing systems are becoming important for next-generation semiconductor manufacturing.

Excitement around quantum computing has pushed investors toward companies that supply the industry's underlying infrastructure. Unlike many speculative quantum computing start-ups, FormFactor already has a profitable core business and established relationships across the semiconductor industry. Investors are beginning to see the company not just as a traditional chip equipment supplier but also as a potential long-term "pick-and-shovel" play in the AI and quantum computing booms.

As quantum computing moves beyond the research stage and toward real-world development, companies will need reliable ways to test and improve quantum chips quickly and efficiently. FormFactor already provides those tools. This positions the company well if the quantum computing industry develops into a major market over the next decade. Wall Street hasn't fully priced this into its stock price yet, especially now that the U.S. government is giving quantum computing more formal recognition.

Should you buy stock in FormFactor right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.