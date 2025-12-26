The Quantum Computing Stock Big Money Managers Are Quietly Buying

Key Points

Asset managers and hedge funds bought Rigetti Computing stock in 2025.

The quantum computing company's share price has risen significantly this year, but the company has also reported heavy losses.

Quantum computing could be the next major technological breakthrough. While many tech giants are developing quantum systems, there are also a few pure-play quantum computing companies -- and one has been getting significant attention recently.

That would be Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), which develops superconducting quantum computers. Rigetti's up 61% year-to-date as of Dec. 24, and recent SEC filings show that it has been a popular investment.

Asset managers have been buying Rigetti Computing

Multiple asset managers have disclosed large investments in Rigetti over the last year, according to SEC filings. The Vanguard Group picked up 22.8 million shares on June 30, 2025, and another 9.2 million on Sept. 30. Blackrock bought 15 million shares on March 30, 2025 and added 5.7 million more on June 30.

Billionaire-led hedge funds have also been buying this quantum computing stock. In the third quarter, Israel Englander's Millennium Management, Ken Griffin's Citadel Advisors, and Steven Schonfeld's Schonfeld Strategic Advisors all added shares of Rigetti.

Just because the big money is buying a stock doesn't necessarily mean you should do the same. Their risk tolerance and investing strategy could be different than your own.

And Rigetti is a risky stock. The company doesn't make much money, considering it has an $8 billion market cap, with trailing revenue of $7.5 million. Rigetti is also far from profitability, with a recent annual net loss of $351 million.

If you're bullish on quantum computing, Rigetti may be a good fit for your portfolio, but based on the risk and the extremely high valuation, consider starting with a small position.

Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.