Markets
QUBT

Quantum Computing Secures $750 Mln In Oversubscribed Private Placement

October 05, 2025 — 11:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors. The agreements cover the sale of about 37.18 million shares of common stock through an oversubscribed private placement, priced at market in accordance with Nasdaq rules.

The transaction is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $750 million, prior to the deduction of offering-related expenses. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or around October 8, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fully fund commercialization, pursue strategic acquisitions, establish volume production capabilities, expand sales and engineering personnel, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QUBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.