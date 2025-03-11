Quantum Computing: The Next Revolution After AI?

Quantum stocks have been on fire lately as investors speculate on the next big thing in tech after AI.

The frenzy has intensified since Google GOOG revealed its new computer chip, Willow, which can perform calculations in less than five minutes that would take one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers 10 septillion years (10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000).

This number vastly exceeds the age of the universe!

What is Quantum Computing?

Quantum computing represents a revolutionary approach to computing, capable of tackling problems currently deemed impossible and holding the potential to transform the world.

The concept isn’t new—scientists have been exploring it for over 40 years—but significant technical challenges have slowed progress in the race to develop practical quantum computers.

However, recent advancements suggest that commercially viable quantum computing may be closer to reality than many people think.

What Can Quantum Computers Do?

These machines could potentially address global challenges such as climate change, food shortages, and drug discovery.

Quantum computing alone, just one of three main areas of emerging quantum technology, could account for nearly $1.3 trillion in value by 2035, according to McKinsey.

How Do Quantum Computers Work?

Traditional computers use binary digits, or bits, which can only represent 0 or 1. Quantum computers, on the other hand, use quantum bits, or qubits.

Qubits rely on quantum effects such as superposition, where particles can exist in multiple states simultaneously, and entanglement, where particles in a quantum state remain interconnected even when physically separated.

Thanks to these properties, quantum computers can process information at an exponentially faster rate than classical computers.

However, qubits are fragile and can hold their quantum states for only tiny fractions of a second, which means any information they store is quickly lost.

How Can Investors Play the Theme?

Some of the biggest companies in the world, including Microsoft (MSFT), Google, Amazon AMZN, and NVIDIA NVDA are actively developing quantum computers or advancing quantum technologies.

Smaller pure-play quantum companies such as Rigetti Computing RGTI , D-Wave Quantum QBTS, and IonQ IONQ have gone parabolic lately. These companies went public via SPAC mergers a couple of years ago, but they may not be able to turn profitable anytime soon.

Since it’s too early to predict winners, a diversified approach via ETFs makes sense. The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) invests in companies at the forefront of machine learning, quantum computing, cloud computing, and other transformative computing technologies.

To learn more, please watch the short video above.

