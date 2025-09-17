Quantum Computing Is the Missing Piece for AI, and These Stocks Could Benefit Most

Key Points Quantum computing can meet AI's enormous computational and energy needs.

Several tech businesses are leading the push to combine AI with quantum computing.

Nvidia, IBM, and IonQ possess different strengths to capitalize on bringing quantum computing to AI.

Organizations and governments around the world are rushing to adopt artificial intelligence (AI). Yet downsides exist. AI requires massive computing capabilities and the accompanying energy to run those computers.

The current situation isn't sustainable over the long run. Google parent Alphabet is already sucking up so much power for its AI systems, it signed agreements with utility companies to cut electricity use during peak demand periods.

The solution to AI's needs could be quantum computing. This tech promises computational power that surpasses any classical computer on the planet, while consuming far less energy.

Several companies are working to apply quantum computers to AI, making them attractive stock investments. Three that could reap the greatest benefit from this are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and pure-play quantum company IonQ (NYSE: IONQ).

IBM's quantum tech could turn a corner in 2026

IBM has been working on AI and quantum computing for years. In fact, Big Blue was the first to put a quantum computer in the cloud back in 2016. It owns Qiskit, the most widely used quantum software in the world, according to the company.

It also provided AI and the first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research to the Cleveland Clinic in 2023. This collaboration showcases the synergy between quantum computing and AI.

IBM specializes in superconducting quantum computers, which benefit from using existing semiconductor chip processes. This makes the tech more scalable than other approaches, although it requires special cryogenic equipment.

But a key reason to consider IBM stock is because the company expects quantum advantage to arrive by the end of 2026. Quantum advantage marks the point when a quantum device surpasses classical computers in efficiently solving practical, real-world problems.

It's a significant step forward in the computing industry's transition to quantum machines. Until quantum advantage becomes a reality, classical computers remain a more efficient means of running AI systems.

IBM is also financially sound. In 2025, it expects more than $13.5 billion in free cash flow (FCF), up from 2024's $12.7 billion. FCF measures IBM's ability to pay its dividend while continuing to invest in cutting-edge technologies such as AI and quantum computers.

Nvidia's AI strategy is coming to quantum computing

Nvidia may be a market leader in AI semiconductor chips, but it's already looking toward the future with quantum computing. The company has a number of irons in the fire.

It developed a software platform, CUDA-Q, to help quantum computer users perform actions such as running simulations on quantum machines. The software builds on the successful CUDA program, which contributed to Nvidia becoming an AI powerhouse.

The company is also assembling a quantum research center to find solutions to quantum computing's shortcomings, such as addressing calculation errors. The center aims to bring together experts in the industry, including scientists at MIT.

But unlike IBM, Nvidia isn't constructing the quantum computer itself. It's bringing AI and accelerated computing tools to the quantum computing sector.

By taking this approach, Nvidia doesn't carry the high cost of manufacturing quantum computers. This is the same strategy it used to achieve AI success.

In addition, Nvidia is investing in businesses building quantum computers. It recently poured money into Quantinuum, a direct competitor of IonQ, since both employ atomic particles, called ions, to run their quantum machines. This bolsters Nvidia's quantum partnerships and expands the reach of its products.

Nvidia's enormous FCF gives it the deep pockets to invest in both AI and quantum computing. Through the first half of its 2026 fiscal year, ended July 27, the company produced $39.6 billion in FCF.

IonQ's high ambitions

IonQ has lofty aspirations for its quantum tech. The company's CEO, Niccolo de Masi, declared the ambitious goal of becoming the Nvidia of quantum computing.

IonQ has assembled an impressive array of quantum computing technology, starting with its own ion-based research, which allows its quantum computers to operate at room temperature, unlike IBM's tech.

IonQ accelerated its technological advancements through several acquisitions. Also, in a laboratory setting this year, it made strides marrying quantum machines with artificial intelligence to evolve AI models beyond the limits of classical computers.

Despite the technological advances, IonQ is not profitable. The company produced sales of $20.7 million in the second quarter, an increase over the prior year's $11.4 million, but its operating loss widened to $160.6 million from 2024's $48.9 million as costs associated with its acquisitions caused operating expenses to skyrocket.

Even so, IonQ is well funded. After an equity offering in July, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $1.6 billion on a pro forma basis.

IonQ's ion-based quantum computer, IBM's superconducting technology, and Nvidia's complementary offerings represent a comprehensive selection of stocks at the intersection of quantum computing and AI. All three are advancing more powerful, energy-efficient AI systems, and the implications of that could be revolutionary.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet, International Business Machines, IonQ, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, International Business Machines, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.