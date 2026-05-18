The Quantum Computing IPO Wall Street Hasn't Figured Out Yet -- but Should in 2026

Key Points

Growth investors have been speculating on quantum computing stocks as part of a broader AI strategy during the past year.

Quantinuum is a quantum computing company backed by Nvidia, Amgen, JPMorgan, and Honeywell.

Like many of its peers, Quantinuum is generating real revenue -- but losses are piling up at an alarming rate.

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With computational power that classical systems can only dream of, quantum computing promises to transform industries from drug discovery to cybersecurity. Despite flying under the radar, Quantinuum's initial public offering (IPO) marks a pivotal moment for investors seeking exposure to this nascent segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

Quantinuum's recent S-1 filing invites public scrutiny of the company's ambitious technology roadmap amid sky-high expectations benchmarked against sobering financial realities. With its Nasdaq listing on the horizon, smart investors now have an opportunity to explore Quantinuum's origins and differentiation from other quantum computing pure plays before the shares hit the public markets.

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What do smart investors need to know about Quantinuum?

Quantinuum was formed in 2021 following the merger of Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum Computing. Although Honeywell remains a major shareholder, additional backers include blue chip names such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), JPMorgan Chase, Fidelity, Mitsui, and Amgen.

Quantinuum develops trapped-ion quantum computers integrated with advanced software toolkits. Trapped-ion technology uses lasers to suspend individual atoms in electromagnetic fields to yield qubits with exceptionally high fidelity and long coherence times.

What sets Quantinuum apart from other quantum artificial intelligence (AI) companies is its full-stack approach. Rigetti Computing's (NASDAQ: RGTI) superconducting qubits operate at near-zero temperatures, which can bring variability during manufacturing processes. By contrast, Quantinuum's ions are naturally identical and inherently stable. This approach can improve error-correction compared to Rigetti's simulations.

Meanwhile, D-Wave's (NYSE: QBTS) annealing technique excels at optimization applications but ultimately lacks the ubiquity of gate-based programs for broad applications. In turn, this limits D-Wave to niche use cases.

In my eyes, the closest competitor to Quantinuum is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Although IonQ also employs trapped ions, Quantinuum differentiates itself by producing higher quantum volumes and lower qubit gate errors. Moreover, Quantinuum also boasts a proprietary software stack inherited from Cambridge Quantum, which helps optimize its algorithms.

How is Quantinuum's business performing?

For the full year 2025, Quantinuum generated $30.9 million in revenue -- a 35% increase year over year. However, net losses widened to $192.6 million from $144.1 million -- reflecting hefty investments across research and development (R&D) and sales and marketing.

The first quarter of 2026 hasn't shown much of an improvement. During Q1, Quantinuum reported $5.2 million in sales -- down 73% year over year. Meanwhile, the company's net loss was $136 million compared to $30 million during the 2025 first quarter.

The lumpiness of Quantinuum's revenue trajectory, combined with consistent losses, is a harsh reminder to growth investors that commercialized quantum AI solutions have not yet taken shape. This brings a high level of variability to any quantum computing company's revenue outlook and subsequent path to profitability.

While no final price range has been set, market chatter points to an offering that could value Quantinuum near $20 billion. This would represent roughly double its $10 billion valuation from a September 2025 private funding round. Moreover, this valuation would imply a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple exceeding 600. All told, these figures underscore the speculative premiums investors are willing to pay for future potential rather than current cash flow.

The verdict: Quantinuum's IPO is not for everyone

On one hand, Quantinuum's current financial profile screams "run for the hills." However, like all transformative technologies, secular tailwinds around broader AI infrastructure could bring enormous upside to an otherwise speculative opportunity.

Quantinuum's IPO deserves a close look because it offers a new public vehicle betting on the payoffs of quantum computing. In an era when hype and narrative seem to be outpacing monetized AI hardware products, Quantinuum's hybrid hardware-software workflow could position it ahead of a fragmented competitive landscape.

A strong public debut would likely become a catalyst for the entire quantum ecosystem. The caveat here is that investing in the Quantinuum IPO requires comfort with volatility and multiyear horizons before there's and chance of a real payoff.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amgen, Honeywell International, IonQ, JPMorgan Chase, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.