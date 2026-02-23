Quantum Computing Inc. Positions Itself Between Quantum Hardware and Enterprise Adoption as Anson Funds Exits

Key Points

Anson Funds Management LP sold 5,373,455 shares of Quantum Computing; estimated transaction value ~$98.93 million based on quarterly average prices

Quarter-end position value decreased by $98.93 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement

Change represents a 9.3% decrease in reportable 13F assets under management

Post-trade stake: zero shares, $0 value

Position previously accounted for 9.0% of fund AUM, marking a significant liquidation of a top holding

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Anson Funds Management LP sold its entire 5,373,455-share position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)during the quarter. The estimated transaction value is $98.93 million, derived from average closing prices in the quarter. The fund reported a quarter-end position value drop of $98.93 million, capturing the combined effect of share sales and any price changes.

What else to know

Anson Funds Management LP has fully exited QUBT, bringing its stake to zero.

Top holdings after the filing:

UNK: LION2: $87.25 million (11.7% of AUM)

NYSE: CCO: $43.85 million (5.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $42.87 million (5.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MTCH: $42.23 million (5.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: MSOS: $37.00 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, shares of Quantum Computing were priced at $8.47, up 2.3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 9.5 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-13) $8.47 Market Capitalization $1.75 billion Revenue (TTM) $546,000 Net Income (TTM) $-68.38 million

Company snapshot

Quantum Computing Inc. is a technology company specializing in quantum software solutions designed to bridge classical and quantum computing environments.

With a focus on enabling enterprise and government customers to access and leverage quantum processing power, the company aims to accelerate the adoption of quantum technologies in real-world applications.

The company provides quantum software tools, including the Qatalyst quantum application accelerator, and supports multiple quantum processing units such as DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ. Its integrated platform and partnerships with leading quantum hardware providers position it to address emerging computational challenges in the sector.

Quantum Computing Inc. operates a software-driven business model, enabling quantum-ready solutions for classical and quantum computing environments.

What this transaction means for investors

Quantum computing is often seen as the next big step after today’s AI technology, but for Quantum Computing Inc., things are just getting started. The company brought in only $384,000 in revenue for the third quarter, showing that commercial adoption is still in its early days. For investors, the main question is whether this software-focused company can turn its quantum potential into real revenue growth.

Quantum Computing Inc. does not build quantum chips. Instead, it develops software tools compatible with various quantum hardware platforms, including D-Wave, Rigetti, and IonQ. Its Qatalyst application accelerator helps enterprises and government agencies tackle complex optimization problems using both classical and quantum systems. By staying hardware-independent, the company positions itself as a potential connective layer in a future where quantum processors augment rather than replace traditional computing.

If quantum computing starts solving real-world problems such as portfolio optimization or defense modeling, companies that connect different quantum machines to existing enterprise systems could control the gateway between experimentation and scaled deployment.

For investors, the real test is whether pilot programs lead to sustained, revenue-producing deployments before additional capital is required. Progress should show in expanding contracts and measurable customer adoption, not just exploratory partnerships. Until commercial traction is durable, execution and balance sheet discipline will matter more than the broader promise of quantum computing.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Match Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.