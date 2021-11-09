Quantum Computing Gains On Selection To BMW, AWS Quantum Challenge Finals

(RTTNews) - Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced that its Qatalyst ready-to-run quantum software was selected on as one of three finalists of the BMW Group and Amazon Web Services Quantum Computing Challenge. The use case problems presented in the challenge represent critical commercial applications that demonstrate the real-world value of quantum computing.

Currently, QUBT is trading at $7.23, up 17.37 percent from the previous close of $6.16 on a volume of 19,656,475. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $3.05-$25.07 on average volume of 250,043.

