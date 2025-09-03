Quantum Computing Expands Global Reach With New Research Collabs

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi continues to gain traction among key academic and research partners worldwide. Recently, the company secured an order for its Quantum Photonic Vibrometer (“QPV”) from the Department of Aerospace Structures and Materials at Delft University of Technology, a globally recognized engineering and research institution. The QPV will support advanced research in non-destructive testing and structural health monitoring. This development highlights the growing commercial engagement with leading academic centers and the validation of QCi’s quantum photonic sensing technologies.

Additionally, QCi successfully shipped its first commercial entangled photon source to a leading research institution in South Korea, marking a milestone in the commercialization of its proprietary quantum communication technologies. Designed for compatibility with existing fiber optics infrastructure, the device enables secure quantum communication research and supports QCi’s broader cybersecurity roadmap. This shipment demonstrates early global demand for QCi’s quantum networking solutions and validates progress in transitioning lab-developed innovations to market-ready products.

Earlier in 2025, it had received a fifth purchase order for its thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic chip foundry from a research group based in Canada, supporting its research efforts in quantum photonics.

Peer Updates

IonQ’s IONQ recent commercial developments, focusing on strategic deals and partnerships, expand its footprint in quantum computing and networking. In April 2025, IonQ signed a flagship distributor agreement with Toyota Tsusho Corporation to introduce its quantum technologies to the Japanese market.

IonQ also partnered with logistics leader Einride to develop quantum solutions for fleet routing, logistics optimization, and supply-chain solutions. This investment will grow its European presence and reinforce its commitment to building a quantum economy in Sweden and the European market.

D-Wave Quantum’s QBTS recent commercial developments through partnerships and collaborations have bolstered its market presence and technology adoption. D-Wave Quantum recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yonsei University and Incheon Metropolitan City to accelerate the exploration, adoption and usage of quantum computing in South Korea.

Under the terms of the MOU, the three organizations are working together to advance mutual research and talent development for quantum computing, provide access to D-Wave’s quantum computing technology, and collaborate on development of use cases in biotechnology, materials science and other areas.

QUBT’s Price Performance

In the past year, QCi’s shares have surged 2217.9%, outperforming the industry’s 39.7% growth. The S&P 500 composite grew 15.5% in the same period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 2154.10X compared with the industry average of 5.45X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate has moved south 10 cents for 2025.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QUBT stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.