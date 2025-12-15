Quantum Computing Enablers to Win in 2026: AMD, ORCL & More

Headlines these days highlight pure-play quantum computing startups racing to build fault-tolerant machines. But history suggests that the earliest and most durable value creation in emerging compute paradigms rarely accrues to the system builders alone. In the near-to-medium term, quantum workloads will be highly dependent on classical infrastructure, advanced semiconductor manufacturing, precision test and packaging and secure enterprise-grade IT environments.

For investors, this makes 2026 less about picking a single quantum winner and more about identifying the enablers positioned to capture real revenues as quantum transitions from laboratory experiments to early commercial deployment. Names to watch include Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Teradyne TER, Broadcom AVGO, Applied Materials AMAT and Oracle ORCL.

Quantum in Broader Tech

In 2026, investors should also watch companies whose core businesses are not quantum computers per se, but provide the technologies that make quantum progress possible. These include essential enablers like Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) engines, semiconductor test and packaging equipment, materials and fabrication specialists and vendors of quantum-safe security. At the same time, progress in qubit fidelity and scaling is driving demand for sophisticated test, measurement and automation systems as well as advanced materials, deposition and etching technologies that can deliver repeatable, low-defect fabrication at scale.

One Grand View Research analysis projects the quantum computing market to grow from about $1.4 billion in 2024 to over $4.2 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 20.5% through the end of the decade. While the overall industry prospect is extremely upbeat, a separate report specifically on post-quantum cryptography (PQC) forecasts that the global PQC market will expand from $0.42 billion in 2025 to $2.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 46%. The broader quantum high-performance computing (HPC) market — essential for hybrid classical–quantum workloads — is also expected to scale significantly.

5 Stocks to Watch

Advanced Micro Devices: It has announced a strategic partnership with IBM to develop quantum-centric supercomputing architectures that integrate quantum computers with classical high-performance computing (HPC) technologies such as CPUs, GPUs and Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs). AMD and IBM are co-designing proof-of-concept systems that link IBM’s quantum systems with AMD’s HPC and AI accelerators to explore hybrid workflows where classical and quantum components work together.

Advanced Micro Devices, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, is expected to report 2026 earnings growth of 26.8% on revenue growth of 57.8%.

Teradyne: It has announced an agreement to acquire Quantifi Photonics, a specialist in testing photonic integrated circuits (PICs), co-packaged optics and related optical modules. This is relevant because photonic technologies and co-packaged optics (CPO) are increasingly important not just for classical HPC and data centers, but also for next-generation quantum and hybrid systems that use optical links for ultra-high data transfer.

TER, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, is expected to report 2026 earnings growth of 44.6% on revenue growth of 22%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Broadcom: It has launched its Brocade Gen 8 Fibre Channel networking platforms with embedded quantum-safe encryption and post-quantum cryptography algorithms designed to help secure enterprise storage networks and critical infrastructure against emerging quantum-era threats. This is a sign that infrastructure vendors are beginning to monetize demand for quantum-resilient security capabilities ahead of large-scale quantum advantage.

AVGO, a Zacks Rank #3 stock, is expected to report fiscal 2026 (October 2026 ending) earnings growth of 34.9% on revenue growth of 34.1%.

Applied Materials: It sits at the materials and process layer, crucial for advancing quantum hardware fabrication. Through collaborations like its partnership with photonic quantum computing leader Xanadu to develop scalable high-volume fabrication processes for superconducting sensors and strategic investment and joint road-mapping with qubit developer Qolab, Applied Materials brings advanced materials engineering expertise into core aspects of quantum device manufacturing.

AMAT, a Zacks Rank #3 stock, is expected to report fiscal 2026 (October 2026 ending) earnings growth of 1.3% on revenue growth of 2%.

Oracle: Enterprise cloud and security players such as Oracle are teaming with quantum-security specialists to offer advanced, government-grade protections and hybrid deployment models. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is being used as the host platform for a post-quantum cryptography enterprise VPN developed by American Binary.

Oracle has also launched the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, a program to foster innovation in defense and government technologies. As part of this initiative, the quantum-safe encryption company Arqit Quantum Inc. was selected as an ecosystem member, enabling tighter collaboration on secure infrastructure solutions that anticipate quantum threats to conventional cryptography.

ORCL, a Zacks Rank #3 stock, is expected to report fiscal 2026 (May 2026 ending) earnings growth of 15.4% on revenue growth of 16.6%.

