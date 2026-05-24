This Quantum Computing Company's Backlog Just Increased Nearly 2,000%

Key Points

D-Wave has viable quantum computing technology available now.

Growing demand for such computers could increase investor interest in D-Wave and others.

10 stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum ›

Quantum computing is coming along faster than most realize. Multiple companies are developing several exciting technologies, but some have already brought quantum computing to real life in niche applications.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) already has viable quantum computing technology that can be used in optimization problems. It has already seen its products be deployed in some applications, and there could be more coming.

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D-Wave just received a huge order for one of its computers, and this could be a sign of things to come.

Quantum annealing provides real results now

There are several ways to perform quantum computing, with the most common being gate computing. This is akin to traditional computing, as it uses logic gates to transmit information. While quantum computing has different logical operators, the idea is still the same. However, there's another type of computing that's seeing greater use.

D-Wave Quantum is developing its own gate-based computing but already has a quantum annealing computer available for purchase. This computer specializes in optimization problems, where it analyzes a system, identifies the lowest energy state, and pinpoints that as the optimized solution. This is far more accurate than a gate-based quantum computer is now, which allows it to be used in the real world.

Some manufacturing companies have used it for creating schedules and have turned a multiweek job into something that can be done in a few hours. That's a major cost savings and shows the real-world impact that quantum computing can have.

Demand is rising for these products, as the company closed bookings of $33.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 -- up 1,994% year over year. Florida Atlantic University purchased a $20 million computer, and another Fortune 100 company entered into a $10 million agreement to use some of D-Wave's quantum computers as necessary. This could lead to a system going down the road, but time will tell what will happen here.

Although it's only a couple of orders that drove this major increase, it shows the growing curiosity about how quantum computing can improve a business. I think the trend will continue to help boost companies like D-Wave and its peers.

There's still no guarantee that D-Wave will be able to become a viable company, so investors need to be careful not to go all-in on a stock like this. They should keep a fairly low exposure to the technology in general, because it is a very risky sector. Alternatively, you could also choose a quantum exchange-traded fund that owns D-Wave and benefit from the rise of similar companies as the technology becomes more developed and widespread.

Should you buy stock in D-Wave Quantum right now?

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Keithen Drury has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.