Quantum Computing CFO Is Granted 300,000 QUBT Options

On July 11, 2025, Christopher Bruce Roberts, CFO and General Counsel, acquired 300,000 shares of Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) through a derivative grant, increasing post-transaction holdings to 700,000 shares.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares Traded 300,000 Transaction Value $5,853,000.00, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing dated July 15, 2025 Post-Transaction Shares 700,000 Post-Transaction Value $13.7 million, as of July 11, 2025 Stock Performance 2,485% one-year total return on a calendar year basis

Key questions

How does this acquisition compare to the insider's historical trading activity?

This transaction size of 300,000 shares is above the historical median for Christopher Bruce Roberts (188,150 shares) based on Form 4 filings as of July 2, 2025. It is the largest trade since 2022, and marks the second trade in the last 30 days, signaling increased recent activity.

What is the significance of the post-transaction ownership level?

Post-transaction, the insider holds 700,000 shares, representing approximately 0.50% of outstanding shares (0.50% as of the latest SEC filing).

What context does the company's recent performance provide for this transaction?

The shares were acquired at $19.51. This reflects substantial appreciation in equity value over the period preceding the transaction.

Are there implications from the transaction type and timing?

The acquisition was structured as a derivative grant under Rule 16b-3(d), rather than a market purchase, with two trades executed by the insider in the past month.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.68 billion Current price $17.07 Revenue (TTM) $373,000 Net income (TTM) ($68,5 million)

Company snapshot

Provides quantum computing software tools, including Qatalyst, and supports integration with multiple quantum processing units.

Targets commercial and government entities seeking advanced computational solutions in the technology sector.

Quantum Computing Inc. is a technology company specializing in quantum software solutions designed to bridge the gap between classical and quantum computing. With a focus on enabling enterprise and government clients to develop quantum-ready applications, the company leverages its Qatalyst platform to deliver hardware-agnostic quantum acceleration.

Foolish take

Quantum Computing is working to develop commercially viable quantum computing technology. While this is an exceptionally promising field and if perfected could help crack seemingly unsolvable problems, the technology has a long way to go before it reaches maturity.

In the meantime, Quantum Computing reported revenue last year of just $373,000. Despite this tiny figure, the company’s market capitalization is nearly $3 billion -- an incredible disparity. It is operating deep in the red, losing nearly $70 million in 2024. Now, its latest quarterly report showed a profit for the first time; however, this was a one-time aberration that came from a change in accounting practices, rather than a material change in its business.

I believe Quantum Computing stock is wildly overvalued at the moment and is likely to fall significantly once the hype fades. For investors who insist on investing in quantum technology now, I would advise you to spread your investment around; no one can be certain at this point who the long-term winners will be in the space.

Glossary

Derivative grant: A method of awarding shares or rights to shares, often as part of executive compensation, not purchased on the open market.

Form 4: A required SEC filing that discloses insider trades of a company's stock by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Insider: An individual such as an executive, director, or large shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Rule 16b-3(d): An SEC rule allowing certain insider transactions, like grants or awards, to be exempt from short-swing profit rules if properly approved.

Post-transaction holdings: The total number of shares an insider owns after completing a reported transaction.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Quantum processing unit: Specialized hardware designed to perform quantum computations, analogous to a CPU in classical computing.

Hardware-agnostic: Software or systems that can operate across different types of hardware platforms without modification.

Qatalyst: Quantum Computing Inc.'s proprietary platform that enables users to access and utilize quantum computing resources.

Outstanding shares: The total shares of a company that are currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Calendar year basis: A measurement period that runs from January 1 to December 31 of the same year.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

