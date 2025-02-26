Quantum BioPharma Completes Phase 1 Trial Of Lucid-21-302 For Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

(RTTNews) - Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM) announced the completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial for Lucid-21-302 or Lucid-MS, an experimental drug designed to treat multiple sclerosis.

The trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose study aimed at evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of Lucid-MS in healthy adult participants.

The final safety review committee concluded that Lucid-MS was well-tolerated, with no safety concerns or serious adverse events reported during the trial.

Lucid-MS is a first-in-class, non-immunomodulatory neuroprotective compound that targets the myelin sheath in multiple sclerosis patients, which is typically damaged during the disease.

In preclinical models, the drug has shown promise in protecting against demyelination, the primary cause of MS-related disability.

Quantum BioPharma is now preparing for a Phase 2 trial of Lucid-MS in patients with multiple sclerosis, moving the drug closer to potential approval and commercialization.

This marks a significant step in the company's efforts to offer a new treatment option for MS, a disease with high unmet medical need.

Currently, QNTM is trading at $6.51 up by 16.73 percent on the Nasdaq.

