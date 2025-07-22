Quantum BioPharma Buys Shares Of GameStop

(RTTNews) - Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM), Tuesday announced the purchase of 2,000 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME), making a strategic move in line with the company's commitment to combating market corruption and enhancing shareholder value.

Moreover, the move signifies a further step in deploying capital toward undervalued assets with strong fundamentals, reflecting the company's disciplined approach to asset management amid its core focus on developing treatments like Lucid-MS for multiple sclerosis.

In the pre-market hours, QNTM is trading at $24.05, up 1.43 percent on the Nasdaq.

