Markets
GME

Quantum BioPharma Buys Shares Of GameStop

July 22, 2025 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM), Tuesday announced the purchase of 2,000 shares of GameStop Corp. (GME), making a strategic move in line with the company's commitment to combating market corruption and enhancing shareholder value.

Moreover, the move signifies a further step in deploying capital toward undervalued assets with strong fundamentals, reflecting the company's disciplined approach to asset management amid its core focus on developing treatments like Lucid-MS for multiple sclerosis.

In the pre-market hours, QNTM is trading at $24.05, up 1.43 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GME
QNTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.