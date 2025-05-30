Quantum Adds LTO-10 to Scalar Tape for Highest Capacity and Scale

Quantum Corporation QMCO has announced full support for LTO Ultrium Generation 10 full-height tape drives across its leading Scalar tape library platforms—including Scalar i7 RAPTOR, Scalar i6 and Scalar i6000. This advancement cements Quantum’s role at the forefront of scalable, cyber-resilient and cost-efficient archival storage solutions.

What Does LTO-10 Offer?

LTO-10 provides unmatched data density with native capacities of 30 TB per LTO-10 cartridge (up to 75 TB compressed at a 2.5:1 ratio). When combined with Quantum’s intelligent tape automation and management software, it offers the lowest total cost of ownership, along with powerful cyber protections, making it ideal for enterprises seeking long-term archiving at scale in today’s data-intensive environment.

Quantum, together with IBM and HPE, is a long-standing member of the LTO Consortium, which oversees the development, licensing and certification of LTO technology. This includes the company’s ActiveScale object storage for cold data, StorNext file system for automated archival workflows and DXi backup appliances for long-term retention—all designed to deliver seamless performance from ingest to archive.

Notably, the newly introduced Scalar i7 RAPTOR was purpose-built to take full advantage of LTO-10 capabilities, delivering up to 60 PB of native capacity per rack—over three times the density of current market alternatives. These innovations lead to significant savings in space, power and cooling, translating to 70% lower operational costs. Enhanced by Quantum-exclusive features like Ransom Block, Tape Blocking and Active Vault, Scalar solutions offer robust air-gapped protection against cyber threats such as ransomware.

Quantum highlighted the transformative role of LTO-10 within its integrated storage ecosystem, stating that when integrated with Scalar i7 RAPTOR, its S3-compatible ActiveScale platform transforms into a Glacier-class on-prem archive—capable of 60 PB per frame and up to 70% cost savings at exabyte scale.

LTO-10 drives offer high-speed data transfer at up to 400 MB/s and support multiple connectivity options, including 32 Gb Fibre Channel and 12 Gb SAS. With support for active optical cables up to 100 meters, these drives provide unmatched deployment flexibility. LTO-10 also eliminates the need for media calibration, simplifying workflows and enhancing efficiency. Quantum is accepting orders for LTO-10-based solutions across its Scalar and ActiveScale platforms, with shipments expected to begin later this quarter.

Recently, Quantum announced that Canal 13, one of Chile’s premier broadcasters, has implemented a fully integrated content storage and management solution powered by Quantum’s Myriad and ActiveScale platforms. This deployment marks a significant step in modernizing Canal 13’s media infrastructure by eliminating storage silos and unifying production and archival systems into a streamlined, scalable and resilient workflow.

Growth in Myriad and ActiveScale to Propel QMCO's Revenues

QMCO is a leading provider of end-to-end data management solutions. It offers solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. It caters to leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research and industrial technology verticals. Its premium Myriad and ActiveScale products continue to witness healthy demand trends.

In January 2025, Quantum enhanced its Quantum Myriad all-flash file system, offering the first-ever in-place scaling with automatic data leveling. These upgrades provide greater flexibility and adaptability, allowing customers to effectively manage the evolving storage needs of the artificial intelligence (AI) era. In December 2024, Quantum extended support for the NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage capability by introducing an advanced parallel file system client for its Myriad all-flash file system.

Quantum’s continuous efforts to elevate cyber resiliency for modern enterprises through fresh launches and collaborations bode well. In October 2024, QMCO’s flagship ActiveScale platform expanded its Veeam Ready qualifications. Veeam Software supports Quantum's ActiveScale 7.0, which includes all-flash solutions for rapid ransomware recovery and reported ActiveScale Cold Storage for budget-friendly, air-gapped retention in the Veeam Archive Tier.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2025, ActiveScale experienced notable growth. Myriad continued to drive innovation by partnering with an AI pioneer, fusing quantum computing-inspired algorithms and AI/ML (machine learning) to solve complex challenges.

On May 6, 2025, Quantum announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Based on unaudited figures, the company expects to report revenues between $65 million and $67 million, aligning with prior guidance of $66 million, plus or minus $2 million. Gross margin is anticipated to be around 44%, with a 1% margin of variance. The company also projects a GAAP net loss of approximately $3.5 million, with a possible fluctuation of $1 million.

Quantum plans to release its full financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 in mid-June 2025.

QMCO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 35.9% in the past year against the Computer-Storage Devices industry's decline of 31.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

