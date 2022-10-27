Quantitative Tightening Adding to Volatility

Yields on developed market government bonds have been soaring this year, as a result of higher inflation, sharp rate hikes, and quantitative tightening. The latter of which is what has traders nervous right now. The Federal Reserve is looking to increase the pace of winding down its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, while the European Central Bank has also been looking to shrink its €5 trillion bond portfolio. Central banks built up their balance sheets with bond purchases to help provide a stimulus for the economy, but with the current high inflation, banks are now looking to sell those bonds. With the bond market already facing pressure due to the rate hikes, further quantitative tightening could make trading even more difficult by worsening liquidity and increasing volatility. The Bank of England has already been forced to delay its quantitative tightening due to turmoil in the UK bond market. That turmoil, which also spread to the U.S. and European bond markets, has only added to the liquidity and volatility concerns.

