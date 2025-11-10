Quanterix Corp Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Quanterix Corp (QTRX) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$33.52 million, or -$0.73 per share. This compares with -$8.35 million, or -$0.22 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $40.23 million from $35.81 million last year.

Quanterix Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$33.52 Mln. vs. -$8.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.73 vs. -$0.22 last year. -Revenue: $40.23 Mln vs. $35.81 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $130 Mln- $135 Mln

