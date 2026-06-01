Is Quanta's Data Center Exposure Turning Into Its Growth Catalyst?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR has built a leading position in mission-critical infrastructure markets, providing engineering, construction and maintenance services for electric transmission, substations, power generation and large-load facilities. As hyperscalers race to expand AI computing capacity, demand for reliable power infrastructure has surged, creating a significant tailwind for the company.



The momentum is already visible in the numbers. PWR reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $7.87 billion, up 26.3% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share jumped more than 50%. It also ended the first quarter of 2026 with a record backlog of approximately $48.5 billion, reflecting strong demand across utility, transmission and large-load infrastructure markets. Management continues to highlight data centers as a major growth engine. AI-related facilities require enormous amounts of power, driving investments in transmission networks, substations, grid modernization and power generation projects.



Notably, Quanta’s integrated capabilities across these areas position it as a key partner for utilities, developers and hyperscale customers seeking to accelerate project deployment. The company’s confidence is reflected in its updated 2026 outlook. Following strong first-quarter 2026 execution, PWR raised its full-year 2026 guidance and now expects revenues of $34.7-$35.2 billion (compared with the prior expectations of $33.25-$33.75 billion) and adjusted EPS of $13.55-$14.25 (compared with the earlier projection of $12.65-$13.35).



While permitting challenges, inflation and supply-chain risks remain potential hurdles, the secular growth drivers behind AI infrastructure appear robust. With utilities and technology companies investing heavily to meet soaring electricity demand, Quanta’s growing exposure to data center-related projects could become one of its most significant catalysts for revenue, backlog and earnings growth in the years ahead.

Quanta, MasTec & EMCOR: AI Buildout Battle Heats Up

Quanta remains a leading beneficiary of the AI-driven data-center infrastructure boom, leveraging its expertise in power transmission, substations and grid modernization. Despite this edge, the company competes with big names like MasTec, Inc. MTZ and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME.



MasTec is also capitalizing on rising demand through its electrical transmission, clean-energy and communications businesses. Its strong backlog growth reflects increasing investments in power infrastructure needed to support data centers, renewable integration and electrification trends. MTZ continues to see significant opportunities tied to utility upgrades and digital infrastructure expansion. Meanwhile, EMCOR is emerging as a key player in mission-critical construction, benefiting from robust demand for mechanical and electrical systems in data centers. EME’s strong project pipeline and exposure to high-tech facilities provide a direct avenue to participate in the AI infrastructure buildout.



Across the sector, accelerating AI adoption, utility spending and power-capacity constraints are creating a multiyear opportunity, supporting backlog growth, revenue visibility and future earnings expansion for MasTec and EMCOR, besides Quanta.

PWR Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

PWR stock has surged 68.6% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PWR stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 47.57, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of PWR

PWR’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 30 days to $13.95 per share and $16.39 per share, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 29.8% and 17.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quanta currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.