Is Quanta Well-Positioned Amid IRA and Domestic Manufacturing Push?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is aligning its strengths with rising utility investment, grid modernization and the push for U.S.-based energy and manufacturing capacity while the Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”) reshapes the infrastructure landscape. As of March 31, 2025, the company reported a record $35.3 billion backlog, supported by ongoing demand for high-voltage transmission, power generation and advanced infrastructure tied to clean energy and domestic industrial activity.



Policy changes and tariff-related risks have prompted concerns across the energy value chain. However, Quanta’s contract structures are helping limit exposure to input cost inflation, while strategic procurement and supply-chain initiatives are improving resilience.



Quanta laid out an upbeat 2025 outlook across key metrics, supported by accelerating utility spending, strong base business momentum, and growth in electric infrastructure and data center demand. The company anticipates continued expansion in multi-year project opportunities, particularly in transmission and distribution.



Quanta is enhancing its supply-chain resilience by investing in U.S.-based transformer manufacturing, helping customers navigate regulatory changes and reduce dependency on foreign sourcing. The company is also seeing greater visibility into larger transmission projects, supported by utility spending and accelerated data-center expansion.



As policy-backed infrastructure spending gains momentum, Quanta appears well-positioned to capture growth opportunities across transmission, renewable energy and manufacturing-related buildouts. The company’s scale, workforce capabilities and integrated service model may prove increasingly vital in delivering critical infrastructure aligned with national priorities.

PWR Stock’s Price Performance Vs. Other Market Players

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have soared 43.6% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index. The detailed share price performance is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other renowned firms that share the market space with PWR include AECOM ACM and Fluor Corporation FLR. In the past three months, shares of AECOM and Fluor Solutions have gained 22.8% and 60.4%, respectively.

Quanta’s Valuation Trend

Quanta stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.94, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, AECOM and Fluor are currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 20.44 and 20.25, respectively.

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors PWR

PWR’s earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have trended upward over the past 30 days to $10.33 and $11.72 per share, respectively. The estimated figures for 2025 and 2026 imply year-over-year growth of 15.2% and 13.5%, respectively.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PWR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

