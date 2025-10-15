Quanta Services (PWR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Quanta Services (PWR) was up +1.23% at $436.93. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

Shares of the specialty contractor for utility and energy companies have appreciated by 14.11% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 0.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Quanta Services in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.25, signifying a 19.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.44 billion, up 14.56% from the year-ago period.

PWR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.57 per share and revenue of $27.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.84% and +17.45%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Quanta Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Quanta Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.85 of its industry.

It's also important to note that PWR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Engineering - R and D Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PWR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.