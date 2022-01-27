Markets
PWR

Quanta Appoints Redgie Probst As COO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR), an infrastructure services provider for industries, said on Thursday that it has appointed Redgie Probst, Quanta's Electric Power division President, as new Chief Operating Officer or COO.

Probst takes over the position from Duke Austin, Quanta's current Chief Executive Officer or CEO, who has been acting as COO from 2013.

Probst, brings two decades of specialty contracting experience in the electric power infrastructure and other industries as a lineman, entrepreneur, and executive. He has served as Quanta's President - Electric Power Division since March 2019.

He founded and served as CEO of Probst Electric, Inc. from 2004, and Summit Line Construction, Inc., from 2008, both of which Quanta acquired in 2013.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PWR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular