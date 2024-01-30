Qualys' (QLYS) VMDR to Enhance Orange Cyberdefense's Solution

Qualys QLYS recently collaborated with Orange Cyberdefense to integrate its Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) in the latter’s Managed Vulnerability Intelligence Service.

With Qualys’ VMDR, organizations can fast-track the discovery and categorization of known and unknown files to continuously identify unmanaged assets. Organizations can further create automated workflows to manage unknown assets using VMDR. The organized data can further be used to gain deep visibility into hardware, configuration, applications, services and network information using queries.

This new partnership will offer Orange Cyberdefense customers enhanced asset discovery, detection, risk assessment and prioritization using TruRisk. Notably, TruRisk, integrated into VMDR, enables organizations to quantify risk across vulnerabilities, digital assets and files to track, mitigate and proactively reduce risk exposure.

Qualys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qualys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qualys, Inc. Quote

Qualys’ VMDR solution is being steadily adopted by its customers. In the previous quarter, the company reported that its VMDR solution was adopted by 54% of its customer base. VMDR is part of a comprehensive set of solutions that QLYS offers in its cloud platform, namely Qualys Cloud Apps. The platform offers solutions across on-premises, cloud, containers, endpoints and mobile environments.

These cloud solutions, including VMDR, are offered as a software-as-a-service model and are accessed through renewable annual subscriptions. Revenues generated from the company's cloud platform are increasing due to subscription renewals. Additionally, new customers who are joining cloud platforms are contributing to this growth.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Qualys carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of QLYS have surged 66.2% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Arista Networks ANET and Blackbaud BLKB. While BL and ANET sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BLKB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of BL have lost 13.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to $1.70 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ANET have rallied 113.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share has declined 4 cents to $1.04 in the past 90 days. Shares of BLKB have returned 35.3% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.