Qualys, Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Qualys, Inc (QLYS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $53.15 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $43.97 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Qualys, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $67.72 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $175.28 million from $159.19 million last year.

Qualys, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Q1 26 Revenue Guidance: $172.5 Mln - $174.5 Mln.

Q1 26 EPS Guidance: $1.76 - $1.83.

FY26 Revenue Guidance: $717.00 Mln - $725.00 Mln.

FY26 EPS Guidance: $7.17 - $7.45

