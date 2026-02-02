Qualys Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QLYS

In trading on Monday, shares of Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $135.54, changing hands as high as $136.69 per share. Qualys, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QLYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QLYS's low point in its 52 week range is $112.61 per share, with $155.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.