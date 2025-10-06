Markets

Qualtrics To Acquire Press Ganey Forsta For $6.75 Bln

October 06, 2025 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Qualtrics has agreed to acquire Press Ganey Forsta, a provider of experience measurement and data analytics, for about $6.75 billion, payable through a combination of cash and equity.

The transaction is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the coming months.

Press Ganey Forsta powers the Human Experience (HX) Platform - a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that brings together CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves more than 43,000 clients globally across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, technology, and other end markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.