Qualtrics To Acquire Press Ganey Forsta For $6.75 Bln

(RTTNews) - Qualtrics has agreed to acquire Press Ganey Forsta, a provider of experience measurement and data analytics, for about $6.75 billion, payable through a combination of cash and equity.

The transaction is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the coming months.

Press Ganey Forsta powers the Human Experience (HX) Platform - a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that brings together CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves more than 43,000 clients globally across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, technology, and other end markets.

