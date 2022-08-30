Quality & Micro-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street extended the losses from last week as rate hike concerns remained an overhang. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.7% and DIA shed 0.6%, while QQQ moved 1% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

QUAL : Volume 5.03 Times Average

This quality ETF was in the spotlight as around 6.4 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 1.3 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as QUAL lost 1% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of investors’ flight to quality products amid the market turmoil that could have a big impact on quality ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. QUAL has gained 1.3% over the past month.

IWC : Volume 3.13 Times Average

This micro-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 116,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 39,000 shares and came as IWC shed 0.9% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on a surge in dollar that has make micro caps compelling picks. IWC has gained 6.3% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports



iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL): ETF Research Reports



iShares MicroCap ETF (IWC): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.