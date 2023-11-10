Quality At a Reasonable Price!

By Francisco Rodriguez; Investment Analyst

Factor Investing

Risk management and diversification are crucial elements of professional investment management. For many, including this author, also believe that a strategic emphasis on factor investing will add value to portfolios over time, especially during more difficult times in the market.

When it comes to factor investing, in a similar method of combining different asset classes, each with its own risk/return profile, the returns of many of the established factors can be combined to diversify portfolios and provide more stable excess returns over time. Factor investing has historically done well in all environments, but particularly so in down markets as most equity factor returns have lower correlations, particularly in times of market stress.

Since 1996 for example, the average factor that we look at (quality, momentum, value, size, and volatility), has had an average excess return to the stock market of 1.1%. The average factor outperformed 64% of the time and the multi-factor (an equal weight of the five factors) outperformed 72% of the time.

When the stock market was lower, however, the numbers were even better. The average factor in those 8 years where the stock market had a loss had an average excess return to the stock market of 3.9%. The average factor outperformed 68% of the time, but the multi-factor (again the average of the five factors) outperformed 100% of the time.

Quality Factor

Quality has been top of mind for many investors as we continue in this new ‘higher for longer’ interest market environment. Generally speaking, quality companies are those that have low leverage, stable earnings, and high profitability, which makes sense as to why quality trades at a valuation premium to the rest of the market most of the time. It is also no surprise that high-quality stocks have consistently delivered high-risk adjusted returns. From 2000 to 2022 quality has generated excess returns to benchmark (MSCI ACWI Index) in 15 out of the 23 years with an average annual outperformance of 4.6%.

[caption id="attachment_545405" align="aligncenter" width="622"] Sources: Morningstar, TSE Russell 9/30/2015-8/31/2023[/caption]

Quality Is Expensive

Quality is naturally expensive, but even more so than the long-term average. Given concerns about potential economic weakness, how can we maintain a quality exposure but be conscious to not overpay? How can investors emphasize a valuation sensitivity to a US quality stock tilt, especially given valuation and concentration concerns in the US quality space. On the concentration point, which is in many high-quality companies, the top seven stocks within the S&P 500 now reflect a record ~30% of the entire index by market cap (as of 10/13/2023). This is up sharply from 20% at the beginning of 2023 and above the high of 29% in 2021.

[caption id="attachment_545406" align="aligncenter" width="622"] Sources: Chart 4, Magnificent Seven: BoFA Global Investments strategy, Bloomberg[/caption]

Can an investor find an ETF with the quality exposure, but without the valuation and concentration risk? Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it too? One can get quality a reasonable price. Recently we were researching and analyzing the universe of the top quality tilted/factor ETFs. In the end, our favorite was Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF, ticker QARP!

While most of the quality factor ETFs we researched had a growth tilt, a key data point is that QARP (Quality at a Reasonable Price) has a slight value tilt to it. In this environment, we find this attractive. Valuation-wise, QARP is trading at nearly a 20% discount to the Russell 1000, while some of the larger quality factor ETFs are all trading at valuation premiums. Growth metrics wise, comparing QARP again to some of the larger quality factor ETFs, QARP had only slightly lower growth and quality characteristics in aggregate. In other words, while there was a slight give up in quality and growth, the improvement in valuation was significant. The kicker is that comparing QARP to the Russell 1000, QARP has more attractive valuation metrics, with competitive growth metrics!

[caption id="attachment_545407" align="aligncenter" width="615"] Source: Morningstar Direct[/caption]

QARP provides another buffer of diversification to portfolios compared to other quality factor ETFs; QARP has a larger and less concentrated underlying portfolio. Risk and downside protection are also metrics we keep in mind when comparing ETFs; QARP historically so far has had a higher Sharpe Ratio and held up better on the max drawdown statistic versus other large quality ETFs.

Finally, a fun finding I thought I’d add is that QARP has a 60% overlap to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway’s stock holdings (of course a large amount of it is AAPL), but for a fellow investment manager based in Omaha, that was a fun finding!

