Qualcomm's Robotics Push Could Be Bigger Than the Market Thinks

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) were trading just below $140 early in the week, down approximately 25% from their January high. While they’d been under pressure since before Christmas, much of the recent decline followed weak forward guidance in the company’s latest earnings report.

That said, the tech giant has posted modest gains since its early-February low, but the move looks more like consolidation than the start of a major comeback. For many investors, Qualcomm still carries the stigma of being overly dependent on smartphones at a time when the broader semiconductor industry is being defined by data center artificial intelligence demand.

Yet a new narrative may be quietly forming that challenges that assumption.

Qualcomm's New Growth Story Beyond Smartphones

In comments earlier this week, Qualcomm’s CEO, Cristiano Amon, pointed to robotics as a major opportunity for the company’s next phase of growth. Speaking about the evolution of AI-enabled devices, Amon said he expects robotics to “start to get scale within the next two years.”

That remark may not seem revolutionary on its own, but it fits into a broader shift in Qualcomm’s strategy. The company has spent the past several years trying to diversify beyond smartphones, building new revenue streams in automotive chips, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and edge AI computing. Robotics could become the next extension of that push.

Qualcomm has already introduced specialized processors designed for robotics systems, applying the same architecture principles that made its Snapdragon chips dominant in mobile devices. The idea is simple: robots, industrial machines, and autonomous systems require exactly the type of low-power, high-performance computing Qualcomm specializes in. If robotics adoption accelerates over the next decade, that positioning could prove extremely valuable.

Why the Market Has Been Skeptical on QCOM

However, despite that long-term opportunity, the market has remained cautious on Qualcomm—and for good reason. The company’s fortunes have historically been tied closely to smartphone demand, and the global handset market has struggled to regain momentum in recent years.

Weak guidance last month did them no favors, reinforcing the perception that Qualcomm remains vulnerable to cyclical slowdowns in mobile devices. That narrative has weighed heavily on the stock, especially as investors pour capital into companies seen as clearer beneficiaries of the generative AI boom. The result has been persistent underperformance relative to many of their tech and semiconductor peers.

Analysts Are Starting to Shift Tone

The overall analyst consensus on Qualcomm remains a Hold, but recent commentary has begun to turn slightly more constructive. The team at Wells Fargo lifted its rating from Underweight to Equal Weight last week, with Loop Capital going one further and re-rating the stock a full Buy. Both teams also raised their price targets to $185, implying more than 30% upside from current levels.

Their view is that several of the pressures that have weighed on Qualcomm in recent quarters are beginning to ease, just as new growth opportunities are emerging. The company’s expanding data center ambitions and its potential role in the fast-growing AI inference market are additional reasons to lean bullish heading into the rest of the month.

Those shifts may seem modest, but they matter because Qualcomm has spent much of the past year fighting a narrative that it’s been left behind in the AI race. If robotics, alongside automotive chips and edge AI platforms, start contributing meaningfully to revenue growth, that narrative could change quickly.

A Diversification Strategy Taking Shape

Part of the reason analysts are becoming more constructive is that Qualcomm’s diversification strategy is beginning to show tangible progress. The company expects its reliance on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to continue declining over time, while its other segments expand steadily.

At the same time, Qualcomm has been investing heavily in AI-related technologies, including acquisitions aimed at strengthening its presence in data centers and high-performance computing.

These initiatives all point toward the same objective: reducing Qualcomm’s dependence on smartphones and building a broader semiconductor platform story. Robotics, if Amon’s timeline proves accurate, could become the next pillar of that strategy.

Qualcomm Robotics Traction Could Shift Investor Sentiment

If Qualcomm begins demonstrating real traction in robotics in the coming quarters, investors may start reassessing the company’s long-term growth profile. For now, the stock’s behavior suggests investors are still waiting for proof. Qualcomm’s shares have stabilized since early February but have yet to mount a decisive recovery. That cautious price action reflects the tension between a weak near-term narrative and what could be a compelling long-term opportunity.

Investors should watch closely for the stock to continue consolidating around the $140 level or higher as confirmation that the bulls are gradually regaining control. A steady run of higher lows in the weeks ahead would go a long way toward confirming that the market is willing to back the company’s evolving growth story.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.