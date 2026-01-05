Markets
Qualcomm Unveils Next-Generation Robotics Platform And Dragonwing IQ10 At CES

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Technologies (QCOM) at CES, on Monday announced that it has rolled out a next-gen robotics framework that combines hardware, software, and cutting-edge AI to boost the real-world use of smart machines.

They also unveiled the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ10 Series, which is a high-performance, energy-efficient processor tailor-made for industrial autonomous mobile robots and full-sized humanoids.

This new tech is built on Qualcomm's strong background in edge AI and low-power computing, letting robots handle complex perception, motion planning, and interact with humans more effectively.

According to Qualcomm, this architecture takes robotics past the prototype stage, paving the way for scalable, dependable, and commercially viable physical AI solutions in various industries.

QCOM is currently trading at $175.55, up $2.57 or 1.49 percent on the Nasdaq.

