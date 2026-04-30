Qualcomm Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates on Solid Auto, IoT Demand

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $2.65 per share, which declined 7% year over year but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 by 3.11%. Non-GAAP revenues were $10.60 billion, falling 2% year over year and missing the consensus mark of $10.64 billion 0.2%.



Diversification remained the key positive, with record automotive sales and continued IoT momentum helping offset handset-related pressure tied to a challenging memory environment and cautious build behavior among certain OEMs.

QUALCOMM Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

QUALCOMM Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | QUALCOMM Incorporated Quote

QCOM Posts Mixed Top-Line Performance by End Market

Handsets were the main source of pressure. Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT) handset revenues were $6.02 billion, declining 13% from the year-ago quarter as OEMs, particularly in China, remained cautious on builds amid memory supply and pricing dynamics and continued to draw down channel inventory.



Automotive and IoT provided meaningful support. QCT automotive revenues rose 38% year over year to a record $1.33 billion, while QCT IoT revenues increased 9% to $1.73 billion, reflecting growth across consumer and industrial products.

Qualcomm Shows Diversification in Segment Results

QCT segment revenues were $9.08 billion, down 4% year over year, and QCT EBT margin contracted to 27% from 30% a year earlier, reflecting weaker handset revenues and mix. Within QCT, automotive strength and IoT growth helped partially cushion the handset decline.



Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) revenues totaled $1.38 billion, up 5% year over year, with QTL EBT margin expanding to 72% from 70%, indicating solid profitability in the licensing business during the quarter.

QCOM Leans Into Auto Content and ADAS Expansion

Management continues to frame automotive as a multi-year content expansion opportunity. Qualcomm highlighted that it exceeded $5 billion in annualized automotive revenues for the first time and expects to exit fiscal 2026 at a run rate above $6 billion, driven by the Snapdragon Digital Chassis roadmap spanning connectivity, telematics, infotainment and advanced driver assistance.



The company also pointed to increasing traction in automated driving deployments. It noted that more than 1 million cars are operating ADAS and autonomy on Snapdragon Ride processors, while indicating that commercial shipments of its next-generation digital chassis platform are expected to begin by the end of the fiscal year.

Qualcomm Highlights IoT and Edge AI Product Cycles

IoT commentary emphasized product renewal cycles tied to edge AI workloads. Management described healthy pipeline activity and increasing customer engagement across consumer and industrial categories as more workloads shift to on-device processing and context-aware experiences.



The company also underscored multiple initiatives designed to expand its footprint in industrial AI and developer ecosystems. These included partnerships and platform announcements aimed at accelerating adoption in areas such as factory automation, robotics and other edge deployments where low-power compute and connectivity are critical.

QCOM Returns Capital and Updates Shareholder Programs

Qualcomm remained active on shareholder returns. During the quarter, it returned $3.7 billion to stockholders, including $2.8 billion in share repurchases and $945 million in dividends, reflecting an acceleration in capital return activity.



The company also disclosed governance actions supporting ongoing payouts, including a higher quarterly dividend rate and a new $20 billion stock repurchase authorization, reinforcing management’s commitment to returning cash while continuing to invest in diversification priorities.

Qualcomm Guides Q3 Lower as Handset Caution Lingers

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Qualcomm guided revenues to $9.2-$10.0 billion and non-GAAP earnings to $2.10-$2.30, reflecting expected softness tied to the same memory-driven OEM behavior that shaped the March quarter.



Management reiterated that QCT handset revenues from China-based customers are expected to bottom in the third quarter and return to sequential growth in the following quarter as the inventory drawdown cycle eases. However, near-term visibility remains influenced by memory supply constraints and related pricing.

Zacks Rank

Qualcomm currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, suggesting a growth of 24.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.9%. Arista delivered an average earnings surprise of 9% in the last four reported quarters.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is slated to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, indicating a 5.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7%. Akamai delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.4% in the last four reported quarters.



Pinterest, Inc. PINS is set to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, implying a fall of 4.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



Pinterest has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.5%. Pinterest delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 3.6% in the last four reported quarters.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.