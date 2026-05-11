Qualcomm Stock Just Doubled: Breakout or Blow-Off?

Over the last few years, a number of the world's leading semiconductor stocks have enjoyed powerful price appreciation as the AI boom dramatically expanded demand for various forms of silicon. Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) have powered hundreds of percent higher over that stretch, while memory players like Micron Technology (MU) and Sandisk (SNDK) having surged 800% and 3,700% respectively in just the last year alone.

But there has been a notable laggard in the semiconductor space, one that powered the mobile revolution and has quietly pivoted its business in recent years to successfully penetrate the automotive market. Over the last year, the company also made clear its intention to enter the AI infrastructure race, pointing to an impending data center deal and continued promise of edge computing dominance. Few paid much attention.

Now, Qualcomm (QCOM) has sucked up all the air in the room. Its stock price has rocketed to new all-time highs, nearly doubling in just the last few weeks. What shifted, if anything? Or are investors simply paying attention to what Qualcomm has been saying all along?

It appears to be a convergence of several key developments, arriving in rapid succession.



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QCOM Stock Rally Starts on the OpenAI Catalyst

The spark that lit the fuse came in late April, when it was reported that Qualcomm was set to partner with OpenAI and MediaTek to develop smartphone processing chips. Shares surged as much as 13% in premarket trading on the news alone. What made the report so powerful wasn't just the deal itself, but the narrative reframing. In a single headline, Qualcomm went from "legacy mobile chip company losing its biggest customer" to "edge AI platform positioned at the center of the next computing paradigm." That kind of perception shift is exactly what drives multiple expansion.

Q2 Earnings Push QCOM Shares Higher Again

If the OpenAI rumor lit the match, the Q2 earnings report poured gasoline on it. Qualcomm reported $10.6 billion in revenue and $2.65 in non-GAAP EPS, both ahead of estimates. The stock surged 15% in the session.

But the headline numbers weren't what made investors take notice. The real bombshell was Qualcomm's disclosure of its first custom silicon deal with a still unknown major hyperscaler, with initial shipments expected to begin in the December 2026 quarter. This represents an entirely new total addressable market for the company — one that, until now, has been the exclusive domain of Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom. If Qualcomm can establish a credible foothold in data center inference silicon, the valuation framework for the stock changes dramatically.

Management also announced a $20 billion share repurchase authorization, signaling confidence in the trajectory and putting a meaningful floor under the stock.

Automotive Is No Longer a Side Story

Lost somewhat in the AI excitement is the fact that Qualcomm's automotive business is becoming a serious growth engine in its own right. Automotive revenue hit a record $1.33 billion in the quarter, up 38% year-over-year, and management guided for approximately 50% year-over-year growth in Q3. The company crossed a $5 billion annualized automotive revenue in Q2 and expects to exit fiscal 2026 above $6 billion annually.

The fifth-generation Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform, which management described as delivering 3x higher CPU throughput and 12x higher NPU performance versus the prior generation, is being designed into vehicles across the industry. This is sticky, high-margin revenue with long design cycles, exactly the kind of business that supports a premium multiple.

The Edge AI Thesis

The broader bull case for Qualcomm rests on a structural argument about where AI inference is heading. Today's AI ecosystem runs on centralized compute as workloads are concentrated in data centers, routed through the cloud, and processed at scale by GPUs. That could ultimately shift. Routing every inference through the cloud is costly, latency-heavy, and power-intensive.

The next phase of AI may move inference to the edge: smartphones, vehicles, IoT devices, PCs, and industrial equipment. Qualcomm's Snapdragon architecture is already embedded in billions of these devices. If on-device AI becomes a significant, or even the dominant inference paradigm, Qualcomm may be the single best-positioned chipmaker in the world for that shift.

This is the thesis the market is beginning to price in, and it explains why the stock has rerated so violently.

Geopolitical Tailwind: A Seat at the Table

As if the fundamental catalysts weren't enough, Qualcomm just picked up a geopolitical tailwind as well. CEO Cristiano Amon announced he will join President Trump during his upcoming visit to China, representing Qualcomm and what the company described as "the strength of American technology leadership on the global stage."

That's a symbolically significant move. Qualcomm has long had deeper ties to the Chinese handset ecosystem than nearly any other US chipmaker — its Snapdragon processors power devices from Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and other major Chinese OEMs. Having a direct seat at the table during high-level trade discussions positions Qualcomm favorably within the current domestic technology policy regime, where the White House has been actively championing American semiconductor companies as strategic national assets.

With the US pursuing a policy framework that incentivizes domestic chip innovation while selectively engaging with China on commercial technology, Qualcomm sits in a unique position, with one foot in the American industrial policy apparatus, the other in the world's largest smartphone market. If sustained engagement translates into more favorable licensing terms, expanded market access, or clearer regulatory guardrails, the financial impact could be material. That said, deeper China engagement cuts both ways. Qualcomm's outsized exposure to Chinese OEMs means it's also potentially vulnerable if trade relations deteriorate or if future export restrictions tighten, which is a risk that has materialized before and could again.

It also reinforces the narrative shift underway. Qualcomm is positioning itself as a pillar of American technology infrastructure, with relevance spanning wireless standards, 6G development, AI, and advanced computing. That's the kind of framing that attracts institutional capital.

The Risks: What Could Go Wrong

A stock that has nearly doubled in a matter of weeks on a narrative shift deserves a sober look at what could derail the thesis. There are three key risks worth weighing.

The most well-known is Apple. The transition away from Qualcomm modems has been underway for years, and CFO Akash Palkhiwala confirmed on theearnings callthat Qualcomm's share in this fall's iPhone launch is approximately 20%, with no product relationship beyond that. UBS has estimated this represents a $4 to $5 billion annual revenue headwind from the calendar 2026 baseline. That's real money, but it's also arguably the most priced-in risk in the entire semiconductor space. The market has had years to digest this transition, and the fact that Qualcomm has rallied this aggressively despite the overhang suggests investors are looking through it. The bear case on Apple is valid, but it's not new information.

The more consequential risk may be execution on the hyperscaler data center opportunity. Qualcomm disclosed a multi-generation custom silicon deal with a major hyperscaler, but details remain thin. Shipments aren't expected until the December 2026 quarter, and the company has yet to quantify the revenue opportunity in concrete terms. The data center inference market is fiercely competitive with Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom all boasting entrenched positions, and hyperscalers themselves are investing heavily in custom silicon. Qualcomm has credible technology, but credible technology and winning market share are two very different things. If the data center ramp underwhelms or timelines slip, the premium the market has assigned to this optionality could unwind quickly.

Finally, there's the edge AI narrative itself. The thesis that AI inference will migrate from centralized data centers to billions of connected devices is intellectually compelling, but it remains largely a forward-looking story. The monetization path for on-device AI is still taking shape, and it's unclear how much incremental revenue Qualcomm can capture beyond what it already earns from selling Snapdragon processors into smartphones and vehicles. If edge AI turns out to be more evolutionary than revolutionary for Qualcomm's financials, the current multiple may prove difficult to sustain.

Qualcomm Valuation: Expensive or Just Catching Up?

Qualcomm's earnings multiple has expanded rapidly amid this rally, moving from roughly 16x forward earnings to 27.4x today. That's a significant rerating in a short period of time, but context matters. QCOM still trades at a notable discount to the semiconductor industry average of 41x.

Historically, Qualcomm and its semiconductor peers have traded at a median 18x forward earnings multiple over the last decade, with the AI boom layering on a substantial premium in recent years. By that standard, QCOM's current multiple is elevated relative to its own history but still well below where the market has been willing to value peers with credible AI exposure. The question is whether Qualcomm continues to close that gap, or whether this rerating has already priced in the upside.

There's another dimension to the valuation picture worth considering: the "E" in the P/E. If these new catalysts prove durable, analysts will likely begin revising earnings estimates higher. Multiple expansion driven by rising estimates is far more sustainable than multiple expansion alone. Today, Qualcomm carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), meaning estimate revisions haven't yet turned decisively positive. That's something to monitor closely in the weeks ahead.



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What is Next for Qualcomm Stock

Qualcomm's June 24 Investor Day is the next major catalyst. Management is expected to quantify the data center opportunity and provide more detail on the hyperscaler relationship. If they can credibly size a multi-billion-dollar revenue opportunity in data center inference silicon, the stock likely has room to run. If the details disappoint, profit-taking after a 70% move would be entirely rational.

The setup is compelling, but the stock has already moved a long way on promise rather than proof. Qualcomm has spent years building toward this moment. Whether the next chapter validates the rally or exposes it as premature depends entirely on execution from here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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