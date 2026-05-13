Qualcomm Stock Doubles: New Era? Or Another False Start?

Shares of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) are trading around $210 after one of their most explosive rallies in recent years. Just last month, the stock traded as low as $122, but earlier this week it was up near $250. While it’s cooled slightly in the last few sessions, that’s still a rapid gain of more than 100%—not bad for a stock that has one of the worst track records when it comes to frustrating investors.

The rally has also pushed Qualcomm to its first all-time high since 2024, a milestone that has reignited a debate investors have had around the stock for years.

Is this finally the beginning of a genuine long-term shift, or simply the latest chapter in Qualcomm's pattern of getting investors excited before eventually disappointing them again?

Time and time again, investors have bought into bullish narratives about the stock’s potential to catch up with its peers, only for momentum to fade eventually and the stock to fall back into frustration.

This time, however, there’s an argument that the narrative is materially different. Let’s jump in and take a closer look below.

Why Qualcomm Shares Have Exploded Higher

The biggest reason behind Qualcomm’s rally is the market’s growing belief that the company may finally have a meaningful growth engine outside smartphones. That shift accelerated after Qualcomm confirmed late last month that it had secured a major hyperscaler customer for its custom data center chips.

On the surface, that might sound like a relatively niche development, but investors immediately understood the significance. For years, Qualcomm has been viewed primarily as a smartphone and mobile chip company. While highly profitable, that positioning also limited the stock’s ability to fully capitalize on the semiconductor and AI waves, as investors worried the company was too dependent on a mature market with slowing growth. The hyperscaler announcement changed that conversation overnight.

Suddenly, Qualcomm is being discussed as a potential player in AI infrastructure, custom silicon, and data center inference, all of which are among the hottest investment themes in the market right now. In other words, investors are no longer valuing Qualcomm purely through the lens of handset demand. Instead, they’re starting to consider what the company and its stock could look like if it becomes a credible supplier to hyperscalers.

Why This Rally May Actually Be Different

This isn’t the first time Qualcomm shares have put together a run of good weeks. However, these previous rallies tended to revolve around temporary upticks in smartphone demand or isolated product launches. That meant they often struggled to sustain momentum because the broader business narrative never fundamentally changed, or at least didn’t change as much as its peers were changing.

This rally feels different because the current opportunity appears much larger and transformative. For the first time in years, Qualcomm may have a credible path to becoming more than just a smartphone company. The company’s expansion into AI infrastructure and custom silicon potentially opens the door to a dramatically larger addressable market than investors previously assigned to the stock.

That is why some analysts are becoming increasingly bullish despite the huge move already seen. The likes of Daiwa Securities recently reiterated its Buy rating alongside a $225 price target, while Tigress Financial also leaned into the improving narrative with a $280 target. That latter call was particularly noteworthy, as it targeted an additional 30% of potential upside on top of what the stock had already locked in.

Analysts Are Split

At the same time, Qualcomm’s history means investors would be foolish to ignore the risks and should approach the opportunity here with caution.

As MarketBeat has noted in the past, this stock has a long track record of frustrating investors after periods of excitement, and the company still faces headwinds. Smartphone revenue remains under pressure, competition in AI infrastructure is only becoming more fierce, and Qualcomm still has to prove it can meaningfully scale into this new area.

There’s also the reality that the stock has already moved an enormous amount in a very short period of time. A rally from $122 to $248 in just a few weeks is extremely difficult to sustain without some profit-taking, which might explain why not everyone on Wall Street is convinced.

Even as some analysts are raising their targets aggressively, others are becoming more cautious.

Wells Fargo and UBS Group, for example, have both downgraded the stock to Sell or equivalent rating this month, reflecting concerns that the rally may already have outrun the underlying fundamentals in the near term.

That split perfectly captures where Qualcomm finds itself today. Bulls see a company finally entering a new era of growth beyond smartphones. In contrast, bears see another example of investors getting carried away by AI hype before the business fully proves itself.

New Dawn or Another False Start?

Right now, the market clearly believes Qualcomm deserves the benefit of the doubt. The hyperscaler win has fundamentally changed the narrative surrounding the company, and investors are increasingly willing to value Qualcomm as a likely winner of the broader AI infrastructure buildout rather than just another legacy chipmaker. That alone makes this rally feel different from many that came before it.

Still, Qualcomm now needs to execute. Investors have heard versions of this story before, and the stock’s history suggests skepticism will persist until the company proves it can capitalize on these newer growth opportunities.

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