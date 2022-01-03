Qualcomm (QCOM), Z-ONE TECH to Power Smart Vehicle Experience

Qualcomm Incorporated’s QCOM subsidiary Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technologies (China) Ltd. and Z-ONE TECH have announced a strategic alliance to provide intelligent cockpit experiences by utilizing the 4th Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms with Z-ONE TECH’s Galaxy Full-Stack Solution 3.0.



Z-ONE TECH is a platform and software technology company that focuses on developing high-value-added modules for smart vehicles.



The 4th Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are one of the most comprehensive solutions in the automotive industry. These have been designed to address the transition to automotive architecture combining performance, artificial intelligence and safety.



Qualcomm’s shares have gained 23.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.6%.

The Z-ONE Galaxy Full-Stack Solution 3.0 will focus on solutions including the operation system, hardware solution, digital ecosystem to lead the trends of transformation for a software-defined vehicle.



The companies will explore the solutions for the intelligent cockpit with the next-generation automotive architecture and accelerate the rollout of Z-ONE Galaxy Full-Stack Solution 3.0.



Qualcomm has chip technologies and products, which are well-aligned with Z-ONE TECH’s innovation in the field of intelligent car electronic architecture. Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will lay a foundation for in-vehicle experiences in the next-generation intelligent vehicles.



Qualcomm’s automotive platform, Snapdragon Ride, enables automakers to transform their vehicles into self-driving cars using artificial intelligence. The scalable platform comprises the Snapdragon Ride Safety System-on-a-Chip, Accelerator and the Snapdragon Ride Autonomous Stack. The combination of these self-driving algorithms facilitates a robust architecture of hardware and software that supports advanced driver assistance systems.



The company continues to benefit from the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and the rise in demand for digital transformation in the cloud economy. Qualcomm is leading the 5G transition with increasing revenues across RF front-end, IoT and Automotive as its business continues to diversify.



