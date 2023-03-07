Qualcomm (QCOM) Partners With Quectel to Develop Smart Modules

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM in collaboration with Quectel Wireless Solutions recently demonstrated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based solutions to develop best-in-class smart modules. Following this successful showcasing at MWC-Barcelona, Qualcomm wants to capitalize on it to advance cutting-edge technologies that enable its commercial expansion and support customer differentiation. Quectel is a leading loT solution provider looking to create a highly customized and advanced solution by utilizing Qualcomm’s fundamental research and development. It has a broad range of applications in the loT space.



Demand for high-performance edge computing supported by ML is on the rise. The partnership aims to match the emerging demand for smart modules required for advanced industrial applications. Using the Quectel smart module SG560D and Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, the collaboration aims to develop the solution that detects various objects and expedites full hardware optimization. The AI/ML solution covers various use cases, such as industrial sorting, manufacturing line management and many other industrial applications.



Qualcomm is one of the largest wireless chipset manufacturers based on baseband technology. The company focuses on retaining its leadership in 5G, the chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. It is likely to help users experience a seamless transition to super-fast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and Qualcomm's best-in-class security. This, in turn, would further offer the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by OEMs.



Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system-level solutions spanning sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the largest RF (radio frequency) front-end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers. Qualcomm believes that it is on track to become the largest smartphone RF front-end supplier by revenues in the near future.

Other Stocks to Consider

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.



It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Arista continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced a network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.



Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.10%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%. Viavi is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors across the globe. The product portfolio of the company offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks.



It boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. The company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle, fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to superfast 5G networks.

