Qualcomm (QCOM) Offers Snapdragon 7+ for Superior Performance

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently introduced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 for mobile platform to upscale performance and ensure greater power efficiency. Leading smartphone manufacturers such as Redmi and Realme will likely induct this in their commercial devices from this month. Leveraging Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, it provides greater bandwidth connectivity and boosts up to 4.4 Gbps download speed. The 5G/4G Dual-Sim Dual Active (DSDA) technology lets users to utilize two SIM cards to differentiate their personal and professional interactions.



The newly-released series ensures a more realistic gaming experience for end users and the Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS) delivers greater power efficiency and enhanced capabilities. Integrated AI improves visual quality, gaming scenes and graphics and boosts performance by 40%. It also leverages Qualcomm Sensing Hub, an efficient AI processor that provides contextual awareness and enhances the audio.



The Qualcomm Kryo improves CPU speed up to 2.91 GHz, indicating a 50% advancement in performance. The Qualcomm Adreno GPU (Graphics processing unit) accelerates graphics rendering, and Qualcomm aptX ensures better gaming sound quality. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 also improves the photography and videography capabilities. The 18-bit Triple ISP significantly enhances the clarity in low light captures, allows customers to capture more images, and improves 4K HDR videography. The company’s customer-oriented approach of innovation is helping it secure more design wins and expand its customer base.



Qualcomm is one of the largest wireless chipset manufacturers based on baseband technology. The company focuses on retaining its leadership in 5G, the chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. It is likely to help users experience a seamless transition to super-fast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and Qualcomm's best-in-class security. This would further offer the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by OEMs.



Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system-level solutions spanning sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the largest RF (radio frequency) front-end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers. Qualcomm believes that it is on track to become the largest smartphone RF front-end supplier by revenues in the near future.



Shares of the company have lost 22.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 18.9%.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2(Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build a network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.79 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.



Ubiquiti, Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 6.90% in last reported quarter. Earnings estimates for UI for the current year stand at $7.31 per share. Ubiquiti and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. Its service-provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems and routing, while enterprise product platforms provide wireless local area network (WLAN) infrastructure, video surveillance products and machine-to-machine communication components.



The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. Its operating model is backed by a rapidly growing and highly engaged community of service providers, distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators and corporate IT professionals.

